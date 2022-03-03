Champlin Park junior Alain Pham brought home two individual medals and two relay medals Feb. 24-26 in the 5AA boys swimming and diving section meet at Minnetonka Aquatic Center.
Pham finished fifth in both the 500-yard freestyle and the 100 breaststroke, and he also helped the 200 medley relay finish fifth and the 200 free relay take sixth.
Pham advanced to the finals in the 500 free on Feb. 24 by winning his heat and having the second-fastest time with a season-best finish in 4 minutes, 55.98 seconds – 4.32 seconds better than his seed entry.
Pham couldn’t keep his place in the finals, but he did take fifth by knocking another .48 seconds off his time for another season-best finish in 4:55.5.
In the 100 breaststroke, Pham took fourth in prelims with a season-best time of 1:02.12, besting his seed time by 2.68 seconds.
In the final on Feb. 26, Pham eventually finished fifth in 1:03.18.
Pham also joined the 200 medley relay with senior Nick Jacobs, sophomore Gavin Head and senior Evan Gustafson, finishing fifth in 1:46.72, as the quartet dropped 2.53 seconds.
Pham finished his night in the 200 free relay with the same group, and they ended up sixth in 1:36.25, dropping 3.4 seconds.
Jacobs also made two consolation finals at sections. He had a season-best time of 50.83 in the 100 free prelims and ended up 10th overall in 50.96 in the finals.
Jacobs also had a season-best time in the 50 free in 23.16, dropping .05 seconds in prelims. In the final, he took 11th in 23.33.
Freshman Hugh Nightingale also made two consolation finals in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly.
Nightingale dropped .49 seconds in the 200 IM prelims to finish in 2:22.92. In the final, he dropped another .27 seconds to take 15th in 2:22.65.
In the 100 fly, Nightingale dropped .92 seconds to finish in 1:04.41 in the prelims. In the final, he took 16th in 1:04.44.
Nightingale also participated in the 400 free relay. He joined senior Gabe Kroening, sophomore Garrett Gilbert and junior Jonah Abraham to finish eighth in 3:57.66. The quartet dropped 10.72 seconds from its time.
Gabe Kroening added a 16th-place in the 100 backstroke, dropping 1.48 seconds for a season-best time of 1:08.32. He also dropped .25 seconds in the 50 free to take 22nd in 27.56.
Gustafson was 16th in the 100 free. He dropped 2.34 seconds in prelims to finish in 54.62, and he dropped another .25 seconds in the finals to finish in 54.37.
Gustafson also had a season-best time in the 100 breaststroke, dropping 4.89 seconds to take 18th in 1:15.96.
Sophomore Tom Kroening dropped 4.13 seconds to take 19th in the 100 fly in 1:11.27. And he dropped 1.98 seconds to take 19th in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.9.
Abraham was 20th in the 200 free, dropping .95 seconds off his time to finish in 2:08.87, and he also took 21st in the 100 free in 59.03. Freshman Nash Woodward had an 11.81 second drop in the 200 free, taking 24th in 2:21.5.
Seventh-grader Henry Finke took 20th in the 200 IM, dropping 1.77 seconds to finish in 2:35.91, and sophomore Bennet von Lehe took 23rd in 2:43.46, dropping 6.17 seconds.
Finke also took 20th in the 500 free in 5:59.26. Sophomore Nathaniel Simshauser dropped 11.55 seconds to take 24th in the 200 IM in 2:46.14.
Head took 20th in the 50 free in 25.13, and Gilbert dropped 1.04 seconds to take 23rd in 27.77. Head was also 19th in the 100 free in 58.07.
Simshauser was also 24th in the 100 backstroke in 1:16.15, and von Lehe took 25th in 1:16.46.
Gilbert dropped 3.11 seconds in the 100 breaststroke to take 23rd in 1:20.14, and Woodward had a season-best time of 1:23.29 to take 24th, dropping .69 seconds.
