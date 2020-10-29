Champlin Park boys soccer has a lot of moments to remember in 2020 despite an irregular season and a 5-1 loss to Mounds View in the 5AA section championship.
The Rebels (12-2 overall) were the second-ranked team in Class 2A before the section playoffs began, and they dominated the regular season to claim the Northwest Suburban Conference title.
Top-seeded Champlin Park also made it to the 5AA section final for the second time in three years with a 3-1 win over fifth-seeded Park Center on Oct. 22 to set up a rematch against the Mustangs, the team that bounced the Rebels in the section quarterfinals a year ago.
While the season didn’t end with the first section championship since 2012, when the Rebels did defeat Mounds View to make state, there was a time when no one was sure the 2020 season would even happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once the regular season was sanctioned in August, no one was sure if there would be a postseason. And while a section tournament was eventually granted, a state tournament was not.
On top of that, the area had a record snowstorm with over seven inches that pushed the section semifinals from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21 and then to Oct. 22, which moved the final to Oct. 24.
Champlin Park was also supposed to host all games, but its field was unplayable due to the snow, forcing the semifinals to be moved to Maple Grove and the final to be moved to Mounds View.
So despite the Mustangs being the second seed in the playoffs, it was the Rebels coming to their home field for the 5AA championship.
With all of that adversity, Champlin Park still had a chance to play in the final and were tied at 1-1 all the way until the 58th minute.
The Rebels ended up allowing four second-half goals, which was the most allowed in any game all year.
But most of the goals came near the end with Champlin Park being a little demoralized after a two game-tying chances just missed and a multiple-goal deficit began building.
Junior midfielder Cullen Mork had a free kick to the penalty box that senior defenseman John Andoh was able to win in the air. His header went just wide right.
Later, senior forward Will Heinen was able to get open on a 1-on-1 breakaway toward the net. His shot went just wide left in the 66th minute.
Heinen also had a shot that was blocked in the box with the game still tied earlier in the second half.
Joseph Swallen gave Mounds View a two-goal cushion in the 70th minute off a free kick to make it 3-1 Mustangs. Alex Gutierrez added a goal in the 73rd minute off a rebound, and Uzair Ahmed made it 5-1 in the 78th minute.
Mounds View took the 2-1 lead in the 58th minute with a goal by Benjamin Franz after a save by sophomore goalie Logan Miller. Franz was able to clean up the rebound.
Bryce Dullum struck first for the Mustangs with a goal in the seventh minute on a strike from 40-yards out.
The Rebels’ defense did step up to keep it a one-goal game with blocked shots by senior defenseman Alex Higgins and junior midfielder Cullen Mork.
Sophomore forward Leo Conneh was able to tie the game at 1-1 after a cross by Heinen was tipped off the goalie and cleaned up by Conneh in the 25th minute.
Champlin Park almost scored again before the half was over when senior defenseman Brandon Bloss knocked a free kick into the box with Heinen just missing a connection on a header.
Miller had three saves in the loss.
Before the game, the Rebels showed how much they cared about the Champlin Park fans for showing up to the section final by walking over and thanking them.
The captains showed the crowd the section runner-up trophy later and were greeted with cheers despite the tough end to the year.
Seven seniors played in their final high school game – Thomas Saygbay, Dominick Vazquez, Chandler Marek, Andoh, Bloss, Heinen and Higgins.
There will be a strong core expected back in 2021 led by captains junior Nathan Collins and Conneh.
Champlin Park 3, Park Center 1
Heinen was the star Oct. 22 in the 5AA semifinals.
He scored all three goals, including two in the first half, and that was all the offense the Rebels needed to defeat Park Center.
Mork drilled a shot that was saved by senior goalie Isaac Xiong before Heinen cleaned up the play in the penalty box for a goal in the fifth minute.
Conneh was later tackled in the penalty box to award a penalty kick to Champlin Park. Heinen was chosen to take it, and he drilled the goal for a 2-0 lead in the 31st minute.
Conneh had several shots in the first half that were saved by Xiong.
Heinen almost connected with Conneh on a cross to the box in the second half, but Conneh’s header was saved.
Conneh was awarded an assist soon afterward though, when he passed to Heinen who drilled in a goal to the upper left of the net for a 3-1 lead in the 67th minute.
The game was stopped for a few minutes following the goal after some words were exchanged from the Park Center bench, prompting the field referee to give a yellow card.
Park Center was held to just one shot – that was deflected away from the net – in the second half.
Miller had three saves in the win.
