Fourth-ranked Champlin Park boys soccer had high hopes of a deep postseason run and a potential state berth after an 11-1 regular season and the only loss to top-ranked Maple Grove.
However, it was the year of the upset in the 5AAA section tournament this season.
The Rebels (11-2) couldn’t stop seventh-seeded Spring Lake Park in the section quarterfinals Oct. 12, falling 4-3 in overtime in a wild game.
But Champlin Park wasn’t the only team to see its season cut shorter than expected. Top-seeded Maple Grove was upset 5-4 by fourth-seeded Mounds View in the semifinals Oct. 14.
Still, it was a tough ending for a team with a solid senior class with midfielders Mohammed Ullel, captain Cole Bridson, captain Cullen Mork, Kameron Ibraheem, Kaden Vinar, Abraham Lakis and Evan Galledou and defenders Nathan Collins, Micah Canny and Benjamin Feuerborn.
There will be several key returners in 2022 that will look to build off this season’s success, however. That includes junior forwards Leo Conneh and Sylvester Doe, sophomore forward Carter Havelak and goalies junior Logan Miller and sophomore Evan Martin.
Panthers 4, Rebels 3 (OT)
Tuesday’s quarterfinal was tied 1-1 at halftime, and the second half started well for Champlin Park with several chances.
Mork had a shot over the net early, and Lakis had a shot blocked off a corner that went to Havelak. But Havelak’s shot was wide right.
Doe later had a shot saved and also had a shot blocked and jumped on by Spring Lake Park senior goalie Sam Steil, and Bridson had a shot deflected wide left.
That was all in about eight minutes, and the pressure was rewarded in the 49th minute when Bridson was able to beat a defender for a 1-on-1 chance that he was able to easily put past Steil for a 2-1 lead.
With the way the Rebels started to play and the momentum on their side, that goal looked to be a potential game-winner. But it was short-lived in a big way.
A penalty in the 18-yard box in the 58th minute led to a PK by senior Mohamed Al-Mosawi. Martin chose correctly and saved the penalty but the rebound went right back to his foot, which he easily knocked into the net to tie the game 2-2.
Champlin Park came back with two chances – one on a Bridson pass to Conneh who had a shot go wide left and another on a shot on goal by Conneh that was saved.
But a long pass by sophomore midfielder Adbul Akinola to sophomore midfielder Maid Medic allowed Medic to use his speed and get an open shot off on the right side. The ball was perfectly placed in the lower left of the net for a 3-2 Panthers’ lead in the 63rd minute.
But just when you thought all of the momentum was now firmly in the hands of Spring Lake Park, the Rebels stormed right back.
Doe had a chance on a pass to the box that Steil was just able to get to first, and Mork had a free kick and corner.
Havelak then had a shot blocked, but Vinar was right there to score off the rebound to tie the game 3-3 in the 70th minute.
Champlin Park almost had a chance at a lead soon afterward with a Havelak pass to the box setting up Doe for a potential header, but Doe collided with Steil who just beat him to the ball to end that threat.
Bridson had a shot saved, and Conneh and Doe also had shots go over the bet and wide, respectively, to end regulation.
Medic had two golden chances for the Panthers in the first 10-minute overtime, but the Rebels held their ground on defense.
Conneh and Doe had shots for Champlin, but the score remained tied 3-3 headed into the final 10 minutes.
The wild game got even wilder in the second overtime with both coaches not liking several no calls on hard tackles or challenges throughout the game.
The frustration came to a head early with both Spring Lake Park’s Ryan Manning and Champlin Park’s Brady Hicks getting yellow cards.
Hicks was later given a second yellow card, which turned into a red card, and it meant he was ejected from the game.
It was just a minute later when Medic was able to get a shot off that Martin was able to slow down. But the ball went into the net, sending the Panthers’ bench into a frenzy and the Rebels to stand silently in disbelief.
It wasn’t a perfect game by either team with Champlin Park actually playing a little out of their system for much of the first half.
Akinola made it 1-0 Panthers in the 10th minute, and the Rebels dominated the shots for the rest of the half but many of them were contested or weren’t clean looks.
Conneh and Feuerborn had shots go wide. Conneh hit the right post, and Doe had a shot blocked and one go over the net.
Mork also had a free kick into the penalty box, where Vinar was able to win a header but that ball was saved.
Champlin Park did tie the game on a beautiful pass but Ullel from the left side that went over defenders and into a header by Conneh, who scored into the lower left of the net with 14 seconds left in the first half.
In the end, it was not the way the Rebels envisioned an end to their season.
The Panthers did play better than their 4-0 loss to Champlin Park on Sept. 2, and they also played well against third-seeded Park Center in the semifinals before falling 2-1.
