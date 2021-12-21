Champlin Park junior forwards Leo Conneh and Sylvester Doe both earned first-team All-State honors in 2021 and will look to improve even more heading into their senior seasons in the fall of 2022.
Conneh and Doe were both key with opportunities near the goal, and both scored several times throughout the season. Passing was key for both players as well, leading the Rebels to a 12-2 overall record and a No. 4 ranking in Class 3A.
Seniors Miles Akhigbe (Wayzata, defender), Dylan Barrett (St. Paul Central, forward), Sam Hoyt (Mounds View, forward), Sidike Jabateh (Park Center, forward), Loic Mesanvi (Lakeville South, forward), Alex Bowman (Rogers, forward), Maximillian Comfere (Rochester Century, forward), Foster Conlin (Mounds View, defender), Jake Herbert (Minnetonka, defender), Kai Hoffman (Duluth East, midfielder), Damon Humphrey (Maple Grove, midfielder), Bennett Kouame (St. Louis Park, forward), Nate Lee (East Ridge, defender), Micah Lesch (Washburn, goalie), Peter Melquist (Wayzata, defender), Diego Sarmiento (St. Paul Central, goalie), Liam Towne (Southwest, defender) and Louis Walthour (Washburn, midfielder) also made the first-team.
Other juniors to make the first-team are Collin Byrne (Lakeville North, midfielder), Chris Frantz (Maple Grove, forward), Nick Karam (Eastview, midfielder) and Drew Moseman (Washburn, midfielder).
