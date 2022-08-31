Last year, the Champlin Park Rebels had one of the most deadly scoring soccer tandems in the state.

Junior forwards Leo Conneh and Sylvester Doe were both first team All-State selections, but only one of them will return in 2022.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments