Senior forward Will Heinen is just one of four All-State selections for Champlin Park boys soccer this season, but he also was a nominee for Class 2A Mr. Soccer.
Heinen was one of the top goal scorers for the Rebels in 2020, and his leadership helped Champlin Park finish 10-1 overall in the regular season to claim the Northwest Suburban Conference title and earn the top seed in the 5AA section tournament, going in ranked No. 2 in the state.
The year ended in a tough loss at Mounds View in the section final, but the overall success led to several players being honored.
Shakopee’s Zachary Susee was eventually named Class 2A Mr. Soccer, and Heinen would settle for just his first-team All-State selection and being named homecoming king in a successful 2020 season that was shortened due to COVID-19.
Heinen collected 18 goals and had seven assists in 14 games.
Another top goal scorer for the Rebels was sophomore forward Leo Conneh, and he joined Heinen as a first-team All-State selection. Conneh had 16 goals and six assists in 14 games.
Junior goalie Darius Givance was also named first-team All-State. In 12 games, Givance had 56 saves and just six goals against in 775 minutes in the net. He had a .903 save percentage and a .62 goals against average.
Senior defenseman Chandler Marek earned a second-team All-State selection. Marek was one of the top defenders in the state, helping to limit opposing opportunities. Champlin Park allowed eight goals in 11 regular season games.
Marek also helped offensively with two goals and four assists.
Seniors defenseman Brenden Baty (Apple Valley), midfielders Jonathan Bayer (Lakeville North), Alex Cole (Andover), Ramzi Ouro-Akondo (Minneapolis Southwest), Devin Padelford (Woodbury) and Henry Rose (Edina) and forwards Alex Converse (Minneapolis Washburn), Ethan Ducklow (Chaska), Gora Gora (Stillwater), Dylan Olson (Minnetonka), Janneh Kebba (Maple Grove), Carter Thiesfeld (Forest Lake) and Susee also made first-team All-State.
Other first-team selections were junior defenseman Miles Akhigbe (Wayzata), junior forwards Alex Bowman (Rogers), Maximilian Comfere (Rochester Century) and Bennett Kouame (St. Louis Park) and sophomore midfielder Joe Highfield (Wayzata).
