The previous meeting between the Rebels and Orioles ended in a 4-1 win for Champlin Park.
The first half ended scoreless with both teams having minimal chances in front of the goal. The Rebels had a pair of free kicks but both efforts came up short. Rain and snow began to enter the area towards the end of the first half and continued into the second, but once the weather cleared up, the Rebels took the lead.
With 23:48 left, midfielder Brian Avery got a head on a cross from defender Drew Kalal in the box. He was moving to his left and directed the ball to the right, so there wasn’t much power behind the header, but it reached the bottom corner of the goal to put his team ahead 1-0.
From there, Osseo desperately was in search of an equalizer. But the chances didn’t come as much as you would expect from a team with their season on the line. Their best chance came with 6 minutes remaining. Owen Khamvongsouk had a free kick on target saved by goalkeeper Evan Martin.
With almost their entire team playing up the field, the Orioles conceded a counter-attack and fouled Avery in the penalty box. The call was made by the assistant referee after the center referee initially said play on. After some deliberating between the two, the penalty was given.
A successful penalty by the Rebels would essentially end the game with 1:42 remaining.
Forward Sylvester Doe was called upon to take the spot kick. Normally prolific in front of goal, his penalty failed to challenge the goalkeeper, sending it wide left. It gave Osseo one final lifeline.
But just moments later, Doe made amends for his mistake.
Once again capitalizing on the counter-attack, Doe calmly finished off the Orioles for good with the Rebels’ second goal with 50 seconds remaining to seal a 2-0 win.
Doe rushed to celebrate with his bench, knowing the Rebels had booked their ticket in the Section 5AAA final.
