Champlin Park boys soccer has a new head coach this season in Brady Hicks, and with that change also comes a new system.
And while it took a few games with a season-opening 3-2 loss at Maple Grove Aug. 28 and a challenging 3-2 win at Rogers on Aug. 31, the Rebels are starting to get into a groove after a 6-0 win over Elk River Sept. 18, which is the fifth straight of the season.
The new style is based on keeping the ball and recycling the ball when pressure comes in order to wear teams down and create opportunities that way, as opposed to going directly at a team and trying to score by quickly moving the ball up the field.
“That’s taken a bit of adapting for the boys, so the start of our season wasn’t ideal,” Hicks said. “A couple of tough games right off the bat. I would have liked to work our way into those, but that’s just the way it works out. We have been getting better each and every game by doing the things that I am asking them to do.”
Hicks said it wasn’t hard for the team to buy into his plan with several seniors playing for his club team.
And now things seem to be “rolling in the right direction.”
“They are good soccer players,” Hicks said. “They want to win. They thought that this new system was the best way for them to win this year, so it didn’t take a whole lot of convincing.”
The key for the system to work is to be able to handle pressure from teams and not get caught falling into old traps of chucking up long balls from the backfield and midfield and relying on the forwards to make things happen, Hicks said.
In the win over Elk River, the Rebels held possession for around 80 percent of the time and were able to put the ball wherever they wanted. That led to four goals in the first half and another two in the second half.
The real test will come against teams like Park Center, which Champlin Park played Monday following the Sun Post’s deadline.
But that doesn’t take away from the win streak which just got an explanation point on senior recognition day.
Senior midfielder Kaden Vinar had a really big game on a warm Saturday afternoon, earning a hat trick with three goals.
“We had a big crowd so – I mean that always gets me excited,” Vinar said. “I work hard every game, but today I just felt really good.”
Vinar scored first in the fifth minute and almost added a second goal minutes later, but he had another opportunity in the 35th minute after a beautiful through ball found its way to him as he was splitting two defenders.
Vinar worked ahead for a 1-on-1 with the goalie, and he buried the ball into the lower left part of the net for a 4-0 lead.
Vinar’s final goal came in the 44th minute.
“This year, from last year, there’s been a lot of changes,” Vinar said. “And so I think the way we have adapted so far has been relatively well. Obviously at first, we had some kinks, but I think we’re working through them. And hopefully by October and through then, we will be like a top team.”
Champlin Park’s second goal of the game came in the ninth minute on a corner kick. Senior captain midfielder Cullen Mork took the corner, and he hit the ball into the box. Junior forward Sylvester Doe was able to finish the goal with a header.
Sophomore forward Carter Havelak also scored in the first half. He was able to beat defenders and get a nice pass to allow him to get a 1-on-1 chance against the goalie.
Havelak scored in the 27th minute by knocking his chance into the lower right corner of the net.
Senior midfielder Cole Bridson also scored in the 61st minute. Bridson took a free kick right outside the box and froze the goalie as the ball hit the back of the net.
For Vinar, he said he misses a lot of the players that graduated because he also played with them through the club season. But this season has still be great so far.
“I have a bunch of friends on this team, and we are just having fun this year,” he said. “It’s awesome.”
