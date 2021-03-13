Champlin Park boys Nordic skiing only had one senior on its varsity top-seven this season, and the younger squad was able to close out the season March 3 with a seventh-place finish.
Sophomores Ethan Ibarra and Tyler Kyes and junior Keegan Poston were the top three finishers on the team in the 5A section meet at Theodore Wirth Park and are expected to continue to improve for next season.
Senior Kyle Ostendorf was the fourth finisher on the team and finished his high school career after two straight trips to state when he was a sophomore and junior.
Junior Isaac McKeon and freshmen Chase Poston and Charlie Hibbs also competed on varsity at sections, which means Champlin Park should have a lot more varsity experience in 2022.
Ibarra was 17th overall in 19 minutes, 27.8 seconds (10:06.7 classic, 9:21.1 skate). He was 18:53.5 – 34.3 seconds behind the final individual state qualifier in Coon Rapids sophomore Aaron Casey (10th, 18:53.5).
Keegan Poston was second on the Rebels with a 19th-place finish in 19:35.2 (10:12.4 classic, 9:22.8 skate).
Kyes and Ostendorf were also top-40 finishers. Kyes took 30th in 20:02.2 (10:33.9 classic, 9:28.3 skate), and Ostendorf was 38th in 20:24.5 (10:18.6 classic, 10:05.9 skate).
McKeon finished 43rd in 20:45.7 (10:30.4 classic, 10:15.3 skate). Chase Poston took 65th in 22:42 (11:34.9 classic, 11:07.1 skate), and Hibbs was 70th in 23:16.3 (12:18 classic, 10:58.3 skate).
The top four were taken for the final team score, and Champlin Park had a 300. Maple Grove won the team title with a 381, and Rogers was second with a 346. Both teams advanced to state.
Blaine sophomore Ben Lewis (section champion, 17:33.1), Osseo seniors Nicholas Trzynka (third, 17:57.7) and Vaughn Ruska (fifth, 18:22.5), Mora junior Tommy Mulford (fourth, 18:21.1) and Anoka junior Lucas Liabraaten (ninth, 18:47.4) joined Casey as the individual state qualifiers.
The course was similar to the one during the Northwest Suburban Conference meet with a 3.5K course for both the classic and freestyle skate races. There was a little longer of a break in between races as the meet was broken into three sessions of four teams with all three doing the classic first and then all three doing the skate races. The boys raced in the morning.
