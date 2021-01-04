Champlin Park boys Nordic skiing won 5A section title two years ago and finished runner-up last season to make state as a team for the second straight season and for the fourth time in five years.
The Rebels also claimed the third Northwest Suburban Conference title in school history with 2016 and 2017 being the other conference title seasons.
A strong group of skiers were the reason for the success in the past two seasons with graduates Mark Scheller, Connor Preston, Jack Nightingale, Zac Oldroyd and Joseph Eisenberg leading the team in the top five spots.
The two skiers expected back from last year’s state team that finished 10th overall are senior Kyle Ostendorf and sophomore Keegan Poston. Both are team captains along with senior Giles Koshiol.
Poston (111th) and Ostendorf (132nd) were both at the bottom of the individual times at state, but they both finished in the top 32 at conference. Poston was 29th, and Ostendorf was 32nd.
At sections, Poston finished 29th, and Ostendorf was 40th.
Koshiol was on the junior varsity team and raced in the 4K conference skate race, finishing 19th in 14 minutes, 13 seconds.
Other JV skiers that will be in the mix for a varsity spot include sophomore Tyler Kyes, who was first in the JV conference skate in 12:42. Junior Tyler Morari was fifth in the JV conference skate in 13:13, and freshman Chase Poston was ninth in the conference skate in 13:26.
In the JV 4K conference classic race, sophomore Ethan Ibarra won in 14:54 last season, and freshman Jackson Snyder was 14th in 16:37.
The season will be shortened in 2021 with practice not resuming until Jan. 4 and meets happening a little later following executive orders by Gov. Tim Walz to help deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
So there will be a short learning curve for skiers making the jump to varsity this season.
Maple Grove, which was a conference runner-up and a 5A section champion in 2020, also has some turnover. The Crimson are expected to get back juniors Myles Brown and Parker Koland, who took ninth and 16th at conference, and sophomore Matthew Broderson, who was 40th at conference.
Brown was fourth in the section meet, and Koland was 10th. Broderson finished 25th.
Armstrong and Coon Rapids were third and fourth in the conference meet in 2020.
Armstrong gets back individual conference champion senior Roger Anderson, senior Leif Sicora (35th), junior Thomas Whitehouse (48th) and sophomores Alex Omodt (23rd) and Noah Breker (33rd).
Coon Rapids is expected to get back junior Josh Thoen (fifth), senior Ricky Petroff (31st and sophomore Peyton Martinek (52nd).
The Cardinals were also third at sections with Thoen (12th) and Martinek (48th) joining junior Ryan Powley (52nd) and sophomore Aaron Casey (63rd) as expected returners from that lineup.
