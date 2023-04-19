Champlin Park boys lacrosse: Limited scoring production returning in 2023
Champlin Park junior attacker Brayden Strausser (4) is one of the top players returning for the Rebels in 2023.

Graduating their top four scorers from a season ago, the Champlin Park boys lacrosse team will be looking for new leaders up front.

Leading the way last year was midfielder Hudson Karasek, who registered 33 goals and 17 assists. He was the team’s leader in goals, with midfielder Roy Johnson second (17 goals). The other top scorers to depart were attackers Brett Loughrey (11 goals, 18 assists) and Aidan Miller (nine goals, 11 assists).

