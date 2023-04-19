Champlin Park boys lacrosse: Limited scoring production returning in 2023

Graduating their top four scorers from a season ago, the Champlin Park boys lacrosse team will be looking for new leaders up front.
Leading the way last year was midfielder Hudson Karasek, who registered 33 goals and 17 assists. He was the team’s leader in goals, with midfielder Roy Johnson second (17 goals). The other top scorers to depart were attackers Brett Loughrey (11 goals, 18 assists) and Aidan Miller (nine goals, 11 assists).
That leaves junior attacker Brayden Strausser as the top returning option in front of the goal. He was third on the team last year with 15 goals and tied for fourth (20) in points.
Another returning player is senior midfielder Kristian Kapitan. In eight games last year, he had nine goals and five assists.
But while they lose some of their top scoring options, some key pieces return on the other end of the field.
It begins with starting goalie Kaden Bosch returning to the net. The senior will look to improve upon his mark of 10.5 goals allowed per game last season. There will also be familiar faces in front of him to aid in that.
Senior defenders Josh Teske and Doug Anderson were key cogs in defense for the Rebels last year. Sophomore Ashton Kapitzke is another returning option who also spends time in the midfield.
It could take some time for Champlin Park to find their form in front of goal. The other attackers on the roster are sophomore Gavin Bosch, junior Austin Johnson and senior Jack Stemper. Combined, they had 11 points last year.
The Rebels showed last year they were able to stay in games despite their 5-10 record. They lost six games by three goals or less, including four by one goal.
Conference and section outlook
No one from the Northwest Suburban Conference appeared in the preseason top 10 coaches poll, but last year’s top three, Maple Grove, Centennial and Armstrong, all figure to be in the mix and return plenty of talent on both ends of the field.
Champlin Park finished eight in the conference last year with a 4-7 conference record and 5-10 overall.
But there could be an opportunity in the Section 7 tournament. Only three teams last year posted a winning record. Centennial came away with the section title and made it to the third place game in the state tournament.
