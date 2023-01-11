The Champlin Park boys hockey team has been putting their opponents on notice.
Through their first 11 games, the Rebels are 9-2 and playing at a high level. The game against Armstrong/Cooper on Saturday, Jan. 7 was another strong showing for Champlin Park, scoring six goals in the second period to defeat the Wings 8-1.
They were still strong in the first period, putting up 11 shots on goal compared to 3 for Armstrong/Cooper, and netting two goals. Sophomore forward Brent Solomon opened the scoring with his first goal of the season. Junior forward Trevor Aberwald combined with senior forward Jordan Ronn for the second goal, passing between each other on their way to the net, ending with Aberwald scoring.
But that was just the beginning as the floodgates opened in the second period. Senior forward Evan Williams netted the first goal with 3:40 gone by. Aberwald returned the favor to his teammate, assisting Ronn’s goal that made it 4-0 Champlin Park.
Then, the Rebels scored three goals within a minute of each other to take control of the game - two coming on the power play. Junior defenseman Austin Anderson and junior forwards Matthew Lange and Will Burnevik made it 7-0 just like that.
“We have guys that are willing to do whatever it takes like stepping in front of pucks and blocking shots,” Champlin Park head coach Tom Potter said. “Drive to the net, protect each other and at the same time be smart. If they feel like a guy is cheap-shotting them, we skate away, most of the time, because then it helps you’re on a power play. It’s just the buy-in to the culture and process. We got some good players. When they buy in, the rest of the team follows.”
Williams netted his second goal of the night later on to make it 8-0. Armstrong/Cooper junior forward Charlie Goergen spoiled the shutout for the Rebels by scoring with under a minute to play in the period.
With a running clock in the third period, Champlin Park outshot the Wings 7-2 to wrap up its fifth-straight win. It was also the fourth time this season the Rebels scored at least seven goals in a game, demonstrating their mentality of keeping their foot on the gas.
“We wanted to be aggressive and stay aggressive,” Potter said. “Our model all year has been to keep putting the foot on the gas. Obviously, we don’t want to disrespect any team but at the same time we need to make sure we’re playing well at all times. If we take the foot off the gas, it’s going to turn in the wrong direction for us. Just making sure we’re doing the little things with a good forecheck and putting pucks in the net.”
Williams led the way with four points (two goals, two assists), eclipsing the four-point mark for the second game in a row. Both Aberwald and Ronn had one goal and two assists. Lange had a goal and an assist apiece.
Team buy-in
Potter said the biggest reason why Champlin Park has been playing well is because the team has bought in as a group and is doing all they can to help the team win - which comes from the top of their team.
“Jordan, Evan and Drew are on power play, penalty kill, 5-on-5, they do it all. Then you have some of the guys returning like Burnevik and Peterson who kill a lot,” Potter said. “They’re blocking shots left and right. Austin Anderson is a big defenseman who’s doing it all for us too. It goes a long way because it shows the young guys this is how we are here and this is what’s expected.”
The three senior captains have led by example, playing key roles all over the ice. Ronn leads the team with 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists), followed by Williams with 23 (12 goals, 11 assists). Belleson has been the anchor defensively along with Anderson.
It takes a true team effort to find success. Champlin Park has been getting contributions from all over their roster. Aberwald (four goals, 10 assists), Burnevik (four goals, eight assists) and senior forward Matthew Blodgett (four goals, seven assists) are just a few who have chipped in.
Defensively, they’ve been just as strong, allowing 2.5 goals per game. Neu has allowed only 14 goals with a 91% save percentage.
The Rebels have looked sharp so far, but know there are tougher tests to come. That starts right away next week with two road games against Northwest Suburban Conference teams above them - at Centennial (6-3-1) on Monday and at Rogers (8-2-2) on Thursday.
“We have some tough opponents coming up,” Potter said. “That’s good for us. It gives us a good measuring stick to see where we’re at. In order for us to keep going, it’s (about) keep working hard in practice. Keep having the same expectations. Nothing changes. There’s going to be games where we get down. We have to be able to find a way to keep fighting back and trusting the process.”
Searching for Form
Despite the big loss, it’s been a solid season so far for Armstrong/Cooper. The team is 6-5 with some big victories, but have now lost three in a row. The team’s two previous losses came against Elk River/Zimmerman and Rogers.
It’s been a well-rounded attack in front of goal, led by junior forward Jameson Essen (11 goals, eight assists) with 19 points. They have six other players - junior forwards Dane Yeager (16 points) and Tanner Rausch (15 points) and Charlie Goergen (13 points), sophomore forward Lewis Majkozak (13 points), senior forward Max Burns (13 points) and senior defenseman Cole Majkozak (10 points) - with at least 10 points.
The defense has been subpar in their recent losing streak, allowing an average of 8.3 goals per game in their last three. Their next game will be their toughest yet, hosting Maple Grove on Thursday. Jan. 12.
