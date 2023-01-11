The Champlin Park boys hockey team has been putting their opponents on notice.

Through their first 11 games, the Rebels are 9-2 and playing at a high level. The game against Armstrong/Cooper on Saturday, Jan. 7 was another strong showing for Champlin Park, scoring six goals in the second period to defeat the Wings 8-1.

