Champlin Park boys hockey survived a tough third-period against Osseo for a 3-1 win on Jan. 18 inside Champlin Ice Forum.
The Rebels (11-5 overall, 4-4 Northwest Suburban Conference) and Orioles (5-9, 3-5) combined for eight roughing penalties in the final period with sophomore forward Ethan Mus scoring an empty netter with under two minutes to play to clinch the win.
Overall, Osseo had nine penalties for 26 minutes, and Champlin Park had eight penalties for 16 minutes. But the shots on goal advantage was squarely with the Rebels, 51-27.
Senior goalie Cooper Olson kept the Orioles in the game with 43 saves, but the elevated penalties ultimately hurt both teams.
Sophomore forward Hogan Sinjem scored the eventual game-winner for Champlin Park just three minutes into the second period.
Osseo senior forward/defenseman Cody Fischbach tied the game at 1-1 about a minute-and-a-half earlier on a power play with assists to senior forward Kamron Cline and junior forward Cade Wessman.
Junior forward Noah Vizenor gave the Rebels a 1-0 lead with 3:26 left in the first period. Senior forwards Devin Arneson and Caden Walters had assists on the goal.
Junior goalie Hayden Huybers finished with 26 saves for Champlin Park.
The Rebels now have eight points in the conference and are in seventh place. Osseo has six points and is in eighth place. Second-ranked Andover (13-3-1, 7-0-1) leads the conference with 15 points, and Blaine (10-6, 7-1) and fifth-ranked Maple Grove (12-4, 7-3) are tied for second with 14 points.
Champlin Park 4, Coon Rapids 0
Champlin Park shut out Coon Rapids 4-0 Jan. 16 at Champlin Ice Forum.
All four goals came in the first period and were scored by senior forwards Robby Lawler and Jared Johnson, sophomore forward Ryker Grant and Vizenor. Junior defenseman Sam Swayze, junior forward Makhai Sparks, sophomore defenseman Nolan Peterson, Sinjem and Mus all had assists.
The Rebels outshot the Cardinals 63-15, including 21-5 and 28-2 advantages in the first and third periods, respectively.
Huybers finished with 15 saves, and Coon Rapids senior goalie Connor Wise finished with 59 saves.
