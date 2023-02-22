In the final week of the regular season, the Champlin Park boys hockey squad split two games, losing a close battle with Gentry Academy and dominating Mounds View.
Against Gentry Feb. 16, four goals were scored in the first period, resulting in a 2-2 score heading into the second. Senior forward Matthew Peterson and junior forward Trevor Aberwald scored the goals.
Gentry (17-8) had the only goal in the second period despite having just two shots on goal. Champlin Park outshot the Stars in the game overall but couldn’t take the lead in the final two periods.
The Stars made it 4-2 early in the third period. Rebels senior forward Evan Williams made it 4-3 later on, but that was as close as the team would get. The Rebels had 33 shots on goal, compared to 13 for Gentry. Senior goaltender Coen Neu made nine saves.
Champlin Park rebounded from the disappointing loss in convincing fashion against Mounds View (12-12-1) Feb. 18. The team scored a season-high 12 goals in a 12-2 win, wasting few chances. The Rebels scored three goals in the first period, six in the second, and three in the third.
Aberwald had four goals and an assist. Williams had two goals and one assist. Senior forward Jordan Ronn assisted six goals. Six other players had one goal as the Rebels shared the wealth. In total, the team had 60 shots on goal. Mounds View had 11.
Offensive firepower
The Rebels (16-9) have persevered through a tough schedule and posted a record that should set them up well come the section tournament. After winning five of six games between Jan. 14 and Jan. 28, Champlin Park dropped three games in a row to White Bear Lake, Cloquet-Eski-Carlton and Duluth East.
All of these games have prepared them for a tough section tournament that includes #5 Rogers and #8 Maple Grove, as well as Centennial, who defeated them 6-3 Jan. 9.
The Rebels will rely on their goal-scoring threats up front, who have made a name for themselves in their senior campaigns.
Ronn has been lighting up teams all season, recording a team-high 62 points with 21 goals and 41 assists. He has broken the school’s career scoring record, which was 109 points. He currently sits at 121 career points and will look to keep his record out of reach.
While Ronn leads in points, Williams leads Champlin Park in goals with 28, including a five-goal performance against Duluth East. Ronn assisted four of those goals. Those two have handled the bulk of the scoring load, with Aberwald the next highest-goal scorer with nine.
Defensively, the team has allowed 3.1 goals per game.
Postseason push
Champlin Park will face Mounds View again in the Section 5AA quarterfinal matchup Thursday, Feb. 23. The Rebels earned the #3 seed.
On the other side of the bracket, #2 Maple Grove will face #7 Osseo. The other two matchups are #4 Centennial vs #5 Totino-Grace and #8 Spring Lake Park vs #9 Irondale-St. Anthony. Rogers earned the top seed and will face the winner between Spring Lake Park and Irondale-St. Anthony.
The Rebels beat the Crimson in their only meeting this season, a 2-1 overtime win last month.
