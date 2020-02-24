Champlin Park boys hockey had its season come to an end in a 3-1 loss Feb. 20 to fourth-seeded Totino-Grace at Coon Rapids Arena.
The fifth-seeded Rebels (16-10 overall) allowed a power-play goal to freshman forward Austin Burnevik, who scored 3 minutes, 22 seconds into the game on passes by junior defenseman Parker Gnos and freshman forward Oliver Moore.
Penalties remained a problem for Champlin Park, which had four penalties in the first period and another three in the second period. But the penalty kill did its job, holding the Eagles to 1-for-7 on the power play.
Sophomore goalie Carter Wostrel also held his own in the second period, stopping 20 shots to keep the score at 1-0. Wostrel stopped 32 total shots in the game.
Sophomore forward Hogan Sinjem scored the lone Rebels goal with 3:19 to go to cut the deficit to 2-1, but senior forward Jack Gray added a goal for Totino-Grace less than two minutes later on a pass by junior forward Luke Delzer.
Junior forward Sam Thelen scored earlier in the period for the Eagles.
Despite the early exit, Champlin Park is expected to be back in contention next season with all but six players expected back.
Senior forwards Caden Walters (three assists), Devin Arneson (three goals, four assists), Jared Johnson (three goals) and Robbie Lawler (six goals, 17 assists); senior defenseman Jacob Heie (six assists) and senior forward/defenseman Joe Garcia (goal, assist) all closed their high school careers.
But nine of the top 10 points leaders are expected back – Sinjem (15 goals, 15 assists), junior forward Tanner Thompson (nine goals, 14 assists), sophomore forward Ryker Grant (12 goals, nine assists), sophomore forward/defenseman Ethan Mus (eight goals, 12 assists), junior forward Jack Bergstrom (11 goals, six assists), sophomore defeseman Roy Johnson (two goals, 11 assists), sophomore defenseman Nolan Peterson (two goals, eight assists), junior defenseman Ben Fischer (three goals, four assists) and junior defenseman Sam Swayze (four goals, three assists).
Both goalies are also expected to be back. Junior Hayden Huybers and Wostrel split time this season with Wostrel starting a few more games, including the section semifinal.
Huybers was 7-5 with 259 saves and a .878 save percentage. Wostrel was 9-5 with 367 saves and a .893 save percentage.
