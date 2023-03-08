Champlin Park’s victory over Mounds View on Feb. 25 set up a date with Maple Grove on Feb. 28 in the Section 5AA boys hockey semifinal.
The Rebels and Crimson met once in the regular season, resulting in a 2-1 overtime win for Champlin Park. The rematch was bound to be just as intense as the first meeting.
Champlin Park players held strong for as long as they could. They scored the first goal of the game and kept Maple Grove within reach. Eventually, the Crimson was too much for the Rebels to handle. They scored five goals between the second and third periods to win 6-2 to book their spot in the section final against Rogers.
The intensity matched the moment with the Fogerty Ice Arena in Blaine packed to the brim to watch this high-level affair. It was clear from the puck drop that both sides wanted to get out to a fast start.
Champlin Park (17-10) took the lead in the first period, courtesy of senior forward Matthew Blodgett. The Rebels had the upper hand until the very last moment of the first period. A large scrum formed over the Rebels’ net and somehow the puck crossed the line with 0.8 seconds left to tie the game. Maple Grove senior forward Jack Kernan was credited with the goal.
It would’ve been a major confidence boost had the Rebels remained ahead.
“It sucked the life out of us,” Champlin Park head coach Tom Potter said about Maple Grove’s first period goal. “To go into the second period up 1-0 would’ve been huge for us. We came out in the second period flat. That allowed them to get two goals and all of a sudden we’re having to get going again. We didn’t do enough of the little things to be opportunistic to give ourselves a chance to try to get back into that game.”
Champlin Park players knew they had to get a lead to put the pressure on Maple Grove. But instead, the Crimson delivered a crucial blow, scoring not just one, but two goals in quick succession.
Crimson senior defenseman Lucas Margenau first put his team ahead 2-1. They caught the Rebels off-guard and scored another within 20 seconds to make it 3-1, from senior defenseman Grant Leneau.
All of a sudden, Champlin Park was down two goals and faced a daunting task ahead.
“If we would’ve got one at the end of the period to make it 3-2, it’s a different hockey game,” Potter said. “We weren’t able to get a bounce or two. Going into the third period we still believed in ourselves. We’ve been coming back all year long, this is nothing new for us.”
The Rebels failed to find that crucial goal to boost their confidence heading into the final period. However, they still believed in themselves that they could pull it off. Maple Grove earned a power play early in the third period and capitalized on the extra-man advantage. Kernan scored his second goal of the game to make it 4-1.
“The power play goal to make it 4-1 took the wind out of our sails,” Potter said.
Throwing caution to the wind, the Rebels desperately searched for another goal but were unsuccessful in their attempts. Maple Grove took advantage and scored another two goals to make it 6-1. Kernan completed his hat trick and senior forward Riley Bot netted the other.
Junior forward Will Burnevik scored a consolation goal for the Rebels as they fell 6-2.
“We were more opportunistic when we had the chances on offense earlier in the year. In this one we weren’t effective entering the zone tonight,” Potter said. “A lot of turnovers on the blue line. When we get pucks deep and go to work, we create chances, but it was a lot of one-and-done. In that game we only got down a goal, in this we were down two. It’s a lot different when you’re down multiple goals.”
Champlin Park wasn’t far behind the Crimson in chances, registering 26 shots on goal compared to 30 for Maple Grove. The difference was the Crimson eliminating any chance the Rebels had at gaining momentum. Champlin Park had two power plays in the third period after going down 4-1 but still could not find a goal.
A bright season for the Rebels comes to a close after multiple strong performances throughout the year. Senior captains Jordan Ronn (23 goals, 44 assists), Evan Williams (28 goals, 23 assists) and Drew Belleson (8 goals, 16 assists) were standout performers for Champlin Park. In goal was senior goaltender Coen Neu, averaging 3.1 goals allowed per game with a 88% save percentage.
“What a great group, what a fun group. This was the best team I’ve ever coached,” Potter said. “Best team in Champlin Park history. It’s too bad it ended like this. It’s an amazing group.”
With sights set on the 2023-24 season, key returning players include Burnevik, junior forwards Trevor Aberwald, Matthew Lange and Ty McGee; sophomore forwards Nick Carlson and Brent Solomon; junior defensemen Brody Olson and Austin Anderson; sophomore defenseman Jax Warren and Evan Long and junior goaltender Evan Whipple.
