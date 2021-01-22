Champlin Park boys hockey was thrown right into the fire in 2021 with the first game of the season coming against second-ranked Maple Grove at Champlin Ice Forum.
The host Rebels dropped a 7-1 contest, but coach Tom Potter said the game was a good test. Champlin Park and Maple Grove will play in the regular season once more, and the two teams share the same section, so the Rebels will need to beat the Crimson if they want to make a postseason run.
“It’s a good learning experience for us,” Potter said. “We’ll take it in stride. We are going to continue to get better and better, so hopefully when we play those guys again later in the year, it’s going to be a lot closer.”
There were a couple of notable points in the season opener – one, the Rebels allowed three power play goals in the third period, and two, senior goalie Hayden Huybers was strong in the net for much of the game to keep Champlin Park in the game.
The Crimson took a 1-0 lead in the first period with a goal by junior forward Bennett Glad with assists by senior defensemen Jonathon Halstrom and Ethan Elias. But for the most part, the Rebels played with Maple Grove in the first period with the Crimson holding just a 10-8 shot advantage.
Maple Grove upped the pressure in the second and third periods with a 36-9 shot advantage, and the Crimson also put more traffic in front of the net and relentlessly threw pucks around the net.
Senior forward Sam Jacobs and Elias scored goals to make it 3-0 Maple Grove with assists to senior forwards Chris Kernan and Kyle Kukkonen, but Huybers was able to stop 13 other shots in the period and also challenge pucks outside the net.
“I think we have three really good lines with six good defensemen, and when our goaltender plays like that, we are going to be in the game,” Potter said.
Senior defenseman Sam Swayze finally put Champlin Park on the board with a goal on passes by junior forward/defenseman Ethan Mus and junior forward Hogan Sinjem. And the score remained 3-1 Crimson after two periods.
But things got away from the Rebels in the third period with four penalties leading to three of four goals in the period for Maple Grove.
Senior defenseman Cal Thomas, junior forward Josh Giuliani, sophomore Landon Gunderson and Jacobs all scored in the third. All but Jacobs scored with a man-advantage.
Champlin Park also started the third on the penalty kill with a late second-period penalty.
Potter said that the Rebels began to wear out with all the time on the penalty kill in the third period, and against a team like the Crimson, it is only a matter of time before their power play clicks.
“We just kind of got ourselves into a little bit of trouble with that and then the mountain was just too big to overcome,” Potter said. “But I think we were able to stay out of the box, I am not saying we would have won the game for sure, but we definitely would have had a better chance of staying closer in that game.”
Huybers finished with 39 saves despite the tough finish to the game, and goaltending is an area that Potter said was a question mark coming into the season – not because of lack of skill or potential but because of consistency.
“If Huybers can stay consistent and be aggressive in stopping the first stop and battling to keep rebounds out of the net, then we are going to be really good,” Potter said.
That is the same for back-up junior goalies Carson Strausser and Jack Mackeben, as well. Potter said it isn’t about the opponent but just about focusing on making that next save.
“If they are able to do that, we are going to be successful.”
Potter said the rest of the roles on the team are set, as well. Special teams might have some mixing and matching for the power play and penalty kill, but the lines are set with three solid offensive lines and six solid defensemen.
Senior defensemen Lucas Aberwald and Ben Fischer, junior defensemen Nolan Peterson and Roy Johnson, senior forwards Tanner Thompson and Jack Bergstrom, junior forward Ryker Grant, sophomore forwards Jordan Ronn and Evan Williams, Swayze, Mus and Sinjem were all in for the penalty kill at points against Maple Grove.
Senior forward Makhai Sparks, sophomore defenseman Drew Belleson, Grant, Johnson and Thompson were in on the power play.
But besides tweaking special teams, there is also the uncertainty the COVID-19 pandemic can bring if an outbreak ever occurs.
“I would say we are pretty set, but with the unknown that could be happening at any time, we have the group of guys that can adapt and make changes as needed,” Potter said.
As for the other challenges of the pandemic, Potter said the Rebels understand what they need to do and are willing to do anything in order to be able to play hockey.
But coaching is different with precautions taking away off-ice time at the arena. For example, watching film together in a locker room just cannot be done right now.
“We are trying to find other ways to do that – whether that be virtually or spreading out in smaller groups or what have you – just to make sure that we are doing everything the right way, both on the ice and off the ice,” Potter said.
