Champlin Park boys golf was looking to have some of its best depth with four returners expected back during the spring 2020 season.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the season, and while three of the four returners are expected to return again next year, the potential to score well as a team and move up in conference was missed, coach James Goodrich said.
The thought was moving up to the top seven or six in the Northwest Suburban Conference. The usual spot has been 11th, 12th or 13th.
“That was our expectation – not taking first or anything in conference, just baby steps which would be great for our program,” Goodrich said.
Senior Parker Kahlstorf, junior Noah Vizenor and sophomores Ethan Mus and Nolan Peterson were all expected to shoot in the low 80s. Goodrich said. Usually, the Rebels have a golfer shoot in the mid-70s and then five others shooting in the high 80s and low 90s.
“It was a lost season for us as far as we had some decent depth for once,” Goodrich said.
Vizenor and Kahlstorf were expected to be the individual leaders this season. Vizenor missed qualifying for state in 2019 by just two strokes, and Kahlstorf finished tied for 28th at sections.
Goodrich said that Vizenor had high expectations to be in the running for a state berth again after coming so close. He said that Kahlstorf was beginning to “hit on all cylinders.”
Peterson and Mus were also expected to take the next step after starting on varsity as freshmen. Peterson finished 37th at sections, and Mus was in the lineup in round one of sections.
“I think they golfed a lot last summer,” Goodrich said. “They did some training during the winter and early spring, so they would have been ready to go.”
Junior Mike Rylance was also a contender to fill a spot on varsity, possible at the No. 5 or 6 spots, and Goodrich also said his players told him that there were freshmen coming up that were going to be decent. But he was never able to see them before the season was suspended on March 13.
During that wait-and-see month, Goodrich told his players to keep hitting and getting their reps in – being able to hit at the Brooklyn Park Golf and Sports dome.
It is different to play outside with the pressure of a varsity meet, but the thought was to stay in golf shape enough in order to be able to play competitions in May. Unfortunately, the season was officially canceled on April 23.
“They were very sad that the season had to be canceled, but they are good kids and Parker took it well,” Goodrich said.
Unlike most sports, golfers were able to get out on golf courses to play and practice starting in late May. So that allowed Kahlstorf to play June 9 in the Boys Senior Golf Showcase at Bunker Hills East Course. He finished tied for 72nd with an 86.
Kahlstorf and other golfers can also participate in an event being organized by Spring Lake Park coach Jim Stern. Goodrich is bringing six team members to the July 23 event at Victory Links in Blaine.
But the loss of Kahlstorf for the spring season is tough. He was slated to be the only senior on varsity, and he will be the only golfer at Champlin Park to lose out on his final year.
Goodrich said Kahlstorf was a coachable player that did what was asked of him for four years. He also volunteered at the high school to help kids with disabilities.
“Just the perfect kid that you would love to have 12 of him on a golf team,” Goodrich said. “Always respectful. Never complained. Just a good kid to have around. A good example for the younger classmen. He will definitely be missed.”
Vizenor still has high expectations for 2021, and Mus and Peterson are also coming back with some experience and offseason training. They all play hockey as well, so they will be able to stay competitively motivated.
But the challenges to missing the spring 2020 season still exists.
Goodrich said that repetition, just being able to practice every day and golf from mid-March to June, is one of the losses of a missed season. But not being able to compete on varsity for a year is another huge factor.
“You need to have that self drive this summer to make up for that, so I do think that is a big, big thing that they missed,” Goodrich said.
