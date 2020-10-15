Sophomore Ethan Ibarra just made the cut for an All-Northwest Suburban Conference honorable mention Oct. 7 in the conference meet at Bassett Creek Park in Crystal.
Ibarra finished 41st overall in 18 minutes, 16.5 seconds to lead the Rebels boys team (312) to 11th out of 14 teams.
It is the second straight season that Ibarra earned an honorable mention.
Champlin Park had four other top 85 finishes.
Junior Keegan Poston took 61st in 18:45.7, and senior Kyle Ostendorf took 80th in 19:23.3. Senior Blake Olson was 83rd in 19:33.8, and Isaac McKeon finished 84th in 19:46.7.
A few other finishers didn’t count toward the final score.
Eighth grader Caleb Ibarra took 87th in 19:51.2, and junior Grayson Holtz took 90th in 19:57.2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.