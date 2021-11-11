Champlin Park senior Garrett Doty and sophomore Charles Hibbs closed their high school seasons Nov. 6 in the Class 3A boys cross country meet at St. Olaf College.
Doty, who also finished his high school career, and Hibbs both made their first state appearances.
Doty finished 98th overall in 17 minutes, 9.26 seconds. Doty was 75th after the first mile but fell back to 97th by mile two and another spot by the finish line.
Hibbs, who will have two more seasons with Champlin Park, finished 106th in 17:13.16. Hibbs was 109th at the first mile and fell back two spots to 111th by mile two, but he was able to move up five spots by the finish line.
As for the rest of the field, Minnetonka junior Nick Gilles won the individual state title in 15:22.81. Armstrong junior Noah Breker was second in 15:25.13, and Forest Lake senior Daniel Vanacker took third in 15:30.71.
Other top-10 medalists were Andover senior Gabe Birkmeier (15:34.97), White Bear Lake senior Ernest Mattson (15:36.27), Minneapolis Washburn junior Aidan Jones (15:37.18), Prior Lake sophomore Hootie Hage (15:40.37), Mounds View junior Elliott McArthur (15:42.37), St. Michael-Albertville senior Caden Nordberg (15:46.98) and Armstrong junior Alex Omodt (15:49.67).
