Champlin Park boys basketball enters the 2020-21 season with three of the top 40 seniors in the Prep Hoops Minnesota player rankings.
The strong core of senior 6-foot-7 center Francis Nwaokorie, senior 6-foot point guard Joshua Strong and senior 6-foot-5 forward Dylan Gichaba will be a formidable trio in a shortened 2021 season.
The Rebels finished 18-10 overall last season, falling in the 5AAAA section semifinals against Park Center. The season would have ended after the game regardless of result due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the pandemic is still affecting this season.
Practices are delayed until Jan. 4 due to an executive order by Gov. Tim Walz, and games might be delayed for a week or two after that. Postseason plans have not been made by the Minnesota State High School League yet. During the fall, teams only had section tournaments. State meets were canceled.
Regardless of what the schedule looks like, experience will be a plus in a much shorter season. And having three top players will go a long way for Champlin Park.
Nwaokorie is committed to play college ball at the NCAA Division II University of California - San Diego. The UC San Diego program is expected to transition to Division I by 2023.
Nwaokorie, who is ranked ninth on Prep Hoops for the senior class, had a team-high 348 points and over 180 rebounds. He also added 35 assists, 15 steals and six blocks during the regular season.
Strong is committed to play college basketball at the NCAA Division II University of Minnesota-Duluth. He is ranked 16th on Prep Hoops for the senior class.
Strong finished with 236 points, 76 rebounds, 69 assists, 56 steals and two blocks last season.
Gichaba comes into the year ranked 38th among seniors on Prep Hoops. He is committed to play basketball for the NCAA Division II Minot State University (North Dakota).
He had 151 points, 48 rebounds, 27 steals, 15 assists and 10 blocks last season.
Both Gichaba and Strong finished with nine points in the section tournament.
Junior 6-foot-3 forward Ayo Taki and junior 6-foot-1 forward Leo Juusola didn’t play much last season, but both are on the Class of 2022 rankings for Prep Hoops. Taki is ranked 179th, and Juusola is ranked 201st.
And more players than the top three will be needed to help with the graduation losses of Cooper Olson (University of Mary), Jared Walter (Bethel University), Devon Moore, Ethan Rens, Dom Witt and TJ Moberg.
Seniors 5-foot-10 guard Robert Feahn, 5-foot-9 guard Tenicious Varney, 6-foot-1 guard Adrian Mogaka, 5-foot-10 guard Deus Kalege, 6-foot-4 forward Isaiah Miller, 6-foot-1 forward Baron Bahn, 6-foot-3 forward Stephen Weah and 6-foot-3 forward Darian Hoek were on the roster last season.
Feahn, Mogaka, Bahn and Hoek might be leading candidates to get more minutes, but the bench and reserves will be an area that the Rebels will need to work out as the year goes on.
Conference preview
Champlin Park finished second in the Northwest Suburban North Conference last season with a 10-2 record.
Maple Grove won the conference title with a perfect 12-0 record, and Blaine (7-5) and Andover (6-6) were also at .500 or better. Centennial (4-8), Coon Rapids (3-9) and Anoka (0-12) were at the bottom of the conference.
The Crimson won the 8AAAA section title last season. The state tournament was canceled but it would have been Maple Grove’s fifth straight state appearance.
Senior 6-foot-4 wing Caden Boettcher and junior 6-foot-1 guard Jon Haakenson are the top two returners. Senior 5-foot-7 point guard Jatai Dillard is also expected to have a larger role.
Haakenson was third on the team with 215 points and also had 91 rebounds, and Boettcher had 211 points and 121 rebounds. Dillard and 47 points and 42 assists.
Junior 6-foot-3 forward Aaron Kaul is the top returner for Blaine. Kaul finished with 285 points.
Andover’s top returner is senior 6-foot-1 guard Calvin Foy, and sophomore 5-foot-11 guard Samuel Musungu is another key player that will be back.
Foy finished with 328 points. He also added 67 rebounds, 39 steals and 35 assists during the regular season. Musungu collected 161 points.
Centennial gets back senior 6-foot-5 forward Mason Lindsay. He led the Cougars with 314 points.
Junior 6-foot-1 guard M.J. Galimah is expected to be the top returner for Coon Rapids. He had 239 points last season.
Anoka is expected to bring back senior 6-foot-2 forward David Ayeni, junior 6-foot guard Japheth Nyamari and junior 5-foot-10 guard Keenan Rodriguez.
Nyamari had 201 points. Ayeni finished with 161 points, and Rodriguez chipped in 124 points.
