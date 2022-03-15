Champlin Park boys basketball might have been an eight seed in the 5AAAA section quarterfinals against top-ranked Park Center, but the Rebels weren’t going to just lie down.
Champlin Park (5-21 overall) actually started very strong in the first 10 minutes, holding a lead, and only trailed by two with about four minutes to go.
But in the end, the Pirates were able to go on a big run to end the first half and the Rebels couldn’t get the momentum back in the second half before falling 90-51.
Champlin Park did trail 9-5 early, but seniors captain guards 6-foot-4 Ayo Taki and 6-2 Ethan Lukandwa helped put the Rebels ahead.
Lukandwa knocked down a couple of free throws, and Taki drained a 3-pointer, scored inside and also added free throws to push Champlin Park ahead 14-9.
Park Center retook the lead, but sophomore 6-2 guard Luke Graff put the Rebels up 17-16 with a 3-pointer, and Lukandwa scored inside to push the lead to three.
Taki added a layup to make it 21-17, and he later found senior guard/forward Lorenzo Andrews for another basket to make it 23-22 Rebels.
But the Pirates went on a run to go ahead of Champlin Park, 28-24.
Senior 6-1 guard Zlanpoe Zuo did hit a bank shot, added a few throws and scored another field goal to cut the deficit to two points three times. But a Zuo 3-pointer and two free throws by junior 6-1 guard Joe Cummings were the only points for the Rebels in the final three minutes as they trailed 51-35 at halftime.
Senior guard/forward Branden Shaffa did have all of his six points in the second half, but a 20-4 Park Center run to start the second half put the game out of reach, eventually leading the game to a running clock.
Taki finished with 13 points, and Zuo added 12. Lukandwa had nine, and Andrews chipped in with four. Senior 5-11 guard Laju Denedo had two points.
Overall, it was a tough season for a team that graduated almost the entire starting lineup from last year’s squad that was undefeated up until the Class 4A state quarterfinals.
And the seniors definitely grew into their roles with senior captain 6-6 forward Alex Gamber, Andrews, Denedo, Lukandwa, Shaffa, Taki and Zuo all playing significant minutes. Senior 6-0 guard Jaiden Plunkett also played his final high school game.
That means that five of the top six scorers will not be back next season. Taki averaged 15.9 points per game, and Lukandwa averaged 14.3 points. Gamber (6.1 ppg), Zuo (6.0 ppg) and Andrews (5.6 ppg) were also key contributors.
But there are others expected to return that will be thrust into a larger role, including sophomore 6-1 guard Amory Peterson and Graff.
Graff averaged 10.8 points per game, and Peterson averaged four points per game.
