Champlin Park boys basketball lost several key players from last season’s run that ended in a triple-overtime loss in the 5AAAA section final.
Still, the Rebels (18-9 overall, 10-2 conference) are back this season as contenders once again. Champlin Park finished second in the Northwest Suburban North Conference, two games behind Maple Grove (21-5, 12-0), and earned a No. 3 seed in the 5AAAA playoffs.
The Rebels were able to get by sixth-seeded Osseo 50-47 March 4 in the section quarterfinals and now look to continue the momentum against two tough opponents.
Champlin Park takes on ninth-ranked and second-seeded Spring Lake Park at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, in the semifinals at Coon Rapids High School. Eighth-ranked and top-seeded Park Center takes on fourth-seeded Mounds View in the other semifinal.
The winners will face off in the section final at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Rogers High School.
The Rebels last made state in 2015.
Rebels 50, Orioles 47
A strong second half allowed Champlin Park to edge Osseo March 4 in the section quarterfinal.
The Orioles led 31-27 at halftime, but a 23-16 advantage in the final 18 minutes allowed the Rebels to squeak by to the semifinals.
Defense was the key in the second half as Osseo (10-17) was held to its third lowest total in a half this season.
Junior forward Francis Nwaokorie led Champlin Park with 11 points, and senior forward Dom Witt and junior guard Josh Strong each added seven. Senior forward Rashard Scott chipped in six points, and senior guards TJ Moberg and Devon Moore and senior forward Cooper Olson each finished with five. Junior guard Dylan Gichaba had four points.
Sophomore forward Josh Ola-Joseph had 14 points to lead the Orioles, and sophomore guard Bernard Omooria added 12. Senior guard Tariq Henry had seven points, and sophomore guards Donald Ferguson and Tyriece Waits and sophomore forward Lewis Cargeor each chipped in four points. Junior forward Michael McIntyre also helped with two points.
Champlin Park 98, Spring Lake Park 90
In a section semifinal preview to finish the regular season Feb. 28, the Rebels defeated Spring Lake Park 98-90.
Champlin Park started the game strong with a 51-39 lead at halftime and kept up with the Panthers in the second half to hold the lead.
Nwaokorie had 25 points, and Moberg and Strong followed with 18 and 15 points, respectively. Witt added eight points, and Scott collected seven. Olson and Moore each had six, and senior forward Ethan Rens and Gichaba had four each. Senior guard AJ Messinger and senior guard Jared Walter combined for five points.
Senior forward Blake Remme and senior guard Gabe Myren led Spring Lake Park with 34 and 25 points, respectively.
