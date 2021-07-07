Champlin Park baseball had three representatives in the Play Ball Minnesota High School Baseball All-Star Series June 25-26 at Chaska.
Evan Hammonds, Tanner Thompson and Myer Schmitz all earned spots on the Metro North team.
Hammonds was the center fielder for the Rebels this past season, and Thompson was a shortstop, both hitting in the top half of the lineup, and both remain productive in the Legion baseball season this summer.
Schmitz was one of the main starters in the rotation.
Hammonds had a solid game one on June 25. He went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double. Hammonds was 0-for-3 in the second game on June 26.
Thompson played in the second game on June 26 and blasted a home run, finishing 1-for-3.
Schmitz pitched in relief in game two, allowing a couple of runs on four hits, striking out one.
Metro North won the second game 6-3 over Metro West with Totino-Grace’s Luke Siegle and Holy Angels’ Joseph Longo each picking up two RBIs.
Metro North fell 8-4 to the North All Stars in the first game. Fridley’s Micah Niewald has two RBIs in the loss.
