The Rebels were out to seek revenge against rivals Anoka on the final game of the regular season.
The Tornadoes bested Champlin Park last year in a 37-0 rout to claim the coveted paddle trophy the two schools have played for every year since 2003. It was just the third time Anoka was able to bring home the trophy.
The Rebels came out firing, scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions and never looked back. Defensively, the team limited Anoka’s standout passing attack and never let them find its rhythm.
It ended 46-22 in favor of Champlin Park (4-4). After the two teams shook hands, the Rebels sprinted towards the battle alongside the field to celebrate their win.
Champlin Park had to overcome some adversity in this contest, turning to Drew Kaluza at quarterback, replacing the injured Preston Thielke. This move put more emphasis on the ground game, which was no problem at all.
For the second week in a row, running back Richlu Tudee was the lead man in the backfield. The reigning state track champion in the 100- and 200-meter dash offers blazing speed that no other running back in the state can offer.
He provided a boost of energy on the Rebels’ first offensive snap, taking it 63 yards to the house for a 7-0 lead. The defense forced a safety after Anoka quarterback Peyton Podany was pressured in the end zone and threw the ball away, resulting in a flag for intentional grounding. It quickly became 9-0.
Kaluza added the second score on a 2-yard rushing touchdown. He also ran in for the two-point conversion. The Tornadoes responded with a touchdown of their own on a 5-yard pass from Podany to wide receiver Eli Paulson.
A big kickoff return by Khalil Toney set the Rebels up inside the red zone. Kaluza scored again on a 1-yard touchdown to extend their lead 24-7. The game was still in the first quarter. With Anoka being as pass-heavy as they were, its drives never took much time off the clock, allowing Champlin Park to take advantage in the first quarter.
Tudee added another long rushing score in the second quarter - this time from 50 yards out, to extend its lead 31-7. As quick as a runner he is, his elusiveness and strength served him just as much in freeing up for both of his long touchdowns.
He finished with 19 carries for 210 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 11.1 yards per attempt.
The Rebels rushed for 343 yards as a team, scoring all six touchdowns on the ground. The team wasn’t inept in the passing game - Kaluza completed 5-of-9 passes for 74 yards, just enough to move the sticks at key points in the game.
With little threat of being beaten on the ground, the Rebels’ defense was set up to defend the pass. Anoka (1-7) had its fair share of chunk plays through the air, but were mostly limited to short passes or incompletions. The Tornadoes struggled to sustain drives until the game was out of reach.
Determined to kill some clock after a long first half, the Rebels completed a scoring drive that lasted 8:21 to begin the second half. Running back Mohammed Dukuly punched it in from 2 yards out.
Anoka’s longest play from scrimmage came on their next drive: A 60-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Trey Borchers to cut the deficit 37-15.
Both teams added a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Dukuly had another rushing score from 28 yards out and Anoka running back Ethan Massmann had a 2-yard touchdown. Evan Swanstrom added a short field goal for the Rebels to cap off the scoring with a few minutes left in the first quarter.
It was a feel-good win that Champlin Park needed after struggling midway through the season. After a 2-1 start, the team lost three games in a row before beating Totino-Grace last week to get back in the winning column.
