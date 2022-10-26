The Rebels were out to seek revenge against rivals Anoka on the final game of the regular season.

The Tornadoes bested Champlin Park last year in a 37-0 rout to claim the coveted paddle trophy the two schools have played for every year since 2003. It was just the third time Anoka was able to bring home the trophy.

