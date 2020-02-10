Champlin Park Alpine boys and girls skiing saw their seasons come to a close Feb. 4 in the 7A section meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
The Rebels had its two best skiers get disqualified – Anna Phleger on the girls side and Anthony Herlitz on the boys side – and it hurt the teams’ final standings.
The girls finished 17th with 102 points, and the boys took 17th with 108.5 points.
Schindlbe leads girls
Madeline Schindlbe finished 86th overall in 1 minute, 48.91 seconds (58.25, 50.66), and Gracie Thomason finished 88th in 1:50.26 (58.32, 51.94).
Brooke Murray was 98th in 2:07.02 (1:07.82, 59.2), and Lucy Gauthier finished 102nd in 2:18.28 (1:08.82, 1:09.46). Summer Squiers was 109th in 2:41.42 (1:26.56, 1:14.86).
Thomason leads boys
Jack Thomason finished 75th in 1:38.09 (51.33, 46.76), and Dane Germany was tied for 85th in 1:42.59 (59.04, 43.55).
Aiden Henchen finished 91st in 1:46.89 (56.34, 50.55), and Sam Johnson was next in 96th in 2:09.82 (56.24, 1:12.78).
Caden Edget was 103rd in 2:37.61 (58.13, 1:39.48).
