At its core, football is a game of physicality. In the era of fantasy football and stat-loving production, one can think a game is won or lost by the sheer number of yards a player has or how many highlight-making plays a team can make. But as Maple Grove came to realize against Centennial on Sept. 24, the game is won or lost by the physical pressure, notably blocking and tackling, put on the opponent.
Through a ground-and-pound approach and rock-solid defense, the Cougars celebrated their homecoming football game in style, as they beat the Crimson 21-7 to hand the formerly ranked fifth-team in the state their first loss of the season. The crowd, dressed in red, white, and black, was energetic nearly an hour before kickoff. Cars were parked on the curb in the parking lot, grill smoke rose to touch the sunset sky, and smiling kids were ready to cheer on the home Cougars.
Having entered the match up with a 1-2 record, it could have been easy to, on the surface, dismiss Centennial as a pushover. But look closer and you will see even their losses were hard-fought against great teams: 7-0 to Stillwater and 19-16 versus St. Michael-Albertville. “We knew they were good,” Maple Grove head coach Matt Lombardi said. “Their record was very misleading.”
Maple Grove’s record, however, was not. They had blown out all three opponents up to this point with little stress in the second halves of the games. But in the first quarter against the Cougars, they knew they would be in for a dogfight. Senior running back Derrick Jameson coughed up the ball on the first Crimson possession, which led to a touchdown run from senior Lance Liu and a 7-0 Centennial lead. Remember that name later in the game.
It wasn’t until midway through the second quarter that the score changed, thanks to a five-yard touchdown from senior running back Micha Vayee, knotting it up at 7-7. But on the next possession, the Cougars took advantage of poor Crimson defense, and quarterback Daylen Cummings connected with wide receiver Lance Nielsen Jr. on a 78-yard touchdown up the right sideline. 14-7 Centennial.
That was the score at halftime and coming out of intermission, Maple Grove looked to get something going offensively to match the big plays of the Cougars. But Centennial, who had been the last team to beat Maple Grove (13-6 in October 2020), had all the answers to the test the Crimson were taking. “They had a good defense around where our offensive talent was,” Lombardi said. “They forced us to play little by little. They made us have to drive it. It was the first time all year someone made us do that.” Put simply: “They played with more physicality than we did.”
The game plan to upset the Crimson was working to perfection. Keep Maple Grove’s dynamic offense off the field and then wear their defense down with a dominant running game. By the end of the third quarter, the score remained 14-7. With just under nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, Centennial broke the game open thanks to a 59-yard touchdown run from Liu, who rushed for 204 yards on 34 carries, good for six yards a rush. If a one-touchdown deficit felt like a tall task against the Cougars, two was a death nail. Maple Grove walked off the field to a celebration, but the kind they were used to. Instead, kids dressed in red, white, and black played pickup football on the field, some even threw confetti in the endzone.
Even with the disappointing performance against Centennial, Lombardi is keeping his and the team’s spirits high, and Friday’s upcoming matchup against Champlin Park (0-4) will be the quickest way to avenge the Cougars loss. “All of our goals are still in front of us,” he said. “I love the group of kids we have. It was good to see someone throwing punches and bullying us. It gives us a good framework to improve on. How we respond to that will be fun to see.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.