The bats were alive and well for the Maple Grove baseball squad on May 11 as they hosted Elk River, beating the visiting Elks convincingly 14-6. After Elk River clawed a two-out rally in the first inning that scored two runs, the Crimson came out of the gates attacking at the plate. Sophomore Hunter Gerber laced a two-run double that was part of a four-run first inning from the Crimson.
The Elks answered in the third with a bases-clearing double to tie the score at 5-5, but from that point on, it was all Maple Grove. Run-scoring hits from starter Kole Krier, Zane Vitense, Jacob Kilzer, Sam Kliber, and Chayton Fischer paced a six-run third inning for the Crimson. Elk River got one back in the fifth but had no real push to challenge the lead. Krier threw four innings, allowing five runs while striking out four. Ethan Zimmerman, making his varsity debut, threw three innings to close out the game, striking out four.
Maple Grove improved to 8-4 with the win.
Then on May 13, the Crimson traveled north to face off against Anoka. Led by strong pitching performances, runs were at a premium all game, but it was Maple Grove who crossed the plate just enough to squeak out the 2-1 win. During their first plate appearance, the visiting Crimson took the lead with an RBI double from Fischer and thought that would spark their offense again after lighting up the scoreboard against the Elks. Not so much. Even though Maple Grove scored another run in the third thanks to an error from the Tornadoes, scoring chances were few and far between. Anoka cut the lead in half with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth, but besides that, Crimson starter Cole Newell was magnificent. He threw a complete game, allowing only one run on two hits while striking out 13 hitters. The narrow win pushed the team’s record to 9-4. Kilzer had a team-high three hits.
To cap off the week, Maple Grove traveled to Monticello on Friday and came back with a 6-1 win. Gerber got the offense going in the first inning with a two-run single, then Kilzer knocked in a run of his own in the second. The offense outputs continued in the third, with RBI knocks from Fischer, Aiden McMahon, and Mason South, leading to a 6-0 Crimson lead.
Meanwhile, Jaegar Cossette delivered another excellent start for the visitors, going five innings allowing only one run on four hits, while striking out two. After the third inning runs and one Monticello score in the fourth, the game went into a pitcher’s stalemate, which allowed the Crimson to walk away with a five-run win. Maple Grove improved to 10-4 with the win.
This victory also marked head coach Darby Carlson’s 400th career win. Ever since Maple Grove High School was founded in 1996, Carlson has manned the dugout for the baseball team. For nearly a quarter-century, players have come in and out of the Crimson program, getting to experience first-hand the impact of having a leader like Carlson in their lives.
“He cares a lot about every one of his players,” assistant coach Jeff Peterson said, who competed against Carlson when he was a high school player at Park Center in 1998. “He wants them to be successful in every walk of life.”
Talk with Carlson away from the ballfield and expect to hear witty one-liners, or soak in his wealth of knowledge and stories during a meal. “I look at him as a mentor,” Peterson said, who has coached with Carlson for the last two seasons.
Even though he has accumulated 400 wins under his belt and a winning percentage of 67 percent, Carlson is much less concerned with flashy stats and impressive accolades. In fact, when the team debriefed after beating Monticello, Peterson told Carlson that this win was his 400th. Carlson had no idea he had reached such a milestone. Rather, his focus is always on the here and now, and how to lead his team into each game they play.
It has worked for 25 years so far. No stopping it now. “He is the face of Maple Grove baseball,” Peterson said.
