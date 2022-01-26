Busy weekend for Maple Grove wrestling

Members of the Maple Grove High School wrestling team are pictured, left to right: Coach Ron Seubert, Alex Fox, Noah Fox, Thomas Schlangen, Charles Langama, Coach Eddie Killgard, Coach Brad Holzerland.
The Maple Grove Crimson wrestling squad competed in three events last weekend. On Jan. 21, they traveled to Anoka to take on the sixth-ranked Tornadoes, the highest-ranking team the Crimson have faced this year, losing by a score of 70-11.
The Crimson had several wrestlers sitting out due to illness or injury, but match winners included Connor Peterson (120-pounds) and Ben Schultz (152).
On Jan. 22, the freshman team competed in the Section 6 state qualifier, where the top two in each weight advanced to the freshman state tournament. Section place winners included Alex Fox (fourth at 94-pounds), Thomas Schlangen (first at 138-pounds), Noah Fox (fourth at 145-pounds), and Chuck Langama (second at 170-pounds).
The junior varsity and varsity teams traveled to East Ridge for the East Ridge Ruckus, where the Crimson placed eighth out of 16 teams, impressive in the fact that they only had five entrants in the varsity division, and all five made the podium: Max Johnson (second at 138), Connor Peterson (third at 120), Ben Schultz (third at 152), Andrew Toms (sixth at 195), and Luis Haro (third at heavyweight).
First place winners on the junior varsity side included Logan Buman, Chase Thein, and Julian Stevens.
Coming up
The Crimson will host Blaine Friday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. and then travel to South Saint Paul for the annual Veldman Invitational Tournament Saturday, Jan. 29, starting at 9 a.m.
