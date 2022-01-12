Brown, Young lead Crimson in 2022’s first Nordic Ski meet

In the first Nordic Ski meet of the 2022 year, Maple Grove’s girls took the top spot among Northwest Suburban Conference schools at the Jan. 4 meet at Elm Creek Park Reserve. The Crimson scored 475 points, 28 more than second-place Andover (447) and 31 more than third-place Champlin Park (444).
Senior Lindsey Young led all girls with a first-place finish of 13 minutes and 59 seconds. Junior Savannah Krull took third place with a time of 14:57, and freshman Sierra Krull placed fourth in 15:24. Junior Jordyn Borsch finished seventh with a time of 15:46, and senior Livia Isaacs placed 15th in 16:44. Freshman Kaci Roeber finished 17th with a time of 16:53.
While the Maple Grove boys scored the same amount of points as Champlin Park (455) for first place, the Rebels owned the tiebreaker, which was the best sixth-place skier on the team, and finished in the top spot. The Crimson thus took second place and were led by seniors Myles Brown and Kirk Carlson, who took first and second place respectively with times of 11 minutes and 59 seconds and 12:19.
Senior Parker Koland took seventh overall with a time of 12:58, and junior Josh Ringsmuth placed 17th in 14:04. Junior Mason Reitmeier finished 23rd in 14:22, and senior Isaac Mikkola came in 25th with a time of 14:41.
OSSEO
Osseo’s Nordic Ski team kicked off the 2022 calendar year with the same Northwest Suburban Conference meet at Elm Creek Park Reserve Jan. 4. The girls led the way with a fourth-place finish scoring 410 points, behind Maple Grove (475), Andover (447), and Champlin Park (444). Senior Madeleine Kjome took ninth overall with a time of 16 minutes and 15 seconds and seventh-grader Camille Friden placed 18th with a time of 16:58.
Sophomore Teresa Shah finished 21st overall in 17:31, and junior Maria Hoff took 24th with a time of 17:43. Sophomore Gianna Vecellio came in 25th with a time of 17:45, and senior Ruby Engel placed 28th in 18:00.
For the boys, the Orioles took fifth place as a team with 395 points, trailing Champlin Park and Maple Grove (455), Andover (444), and Coon Rapids (443). Junior Colin Vaughn led the way with a 13th place finish in 13:39, and junior Gabriel Arends took 18th with a time of 14:05.
Sophomore Jacob Mattson finished 23rd in 14:22, and senior Jeffery Wacholz took 26th with a time of 14:44. Senior Jeremiah Groff placed 27th with a time of 14:52, and sophomore Keiran Hollingshead took 29th in 15:02.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.