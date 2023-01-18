The 2023 Section 5AA True Team boys swimming and diving meet took place Jan. 14 at Maple Grove Middle School.
The True Team format highlights the depth of each team with each swimmer scoring points in the meet.
Wayzata won four events on their way to capturing the team title. The team finished with 1,606 points. They got a boost from their divers with four divers placing in the top ten, including senior Henry Ross in first place with a score of 423.60.
Armstrong junior Will Francis posted a score of 411.80, good for second place. He also broke the school record in the process and earned an All-American nomination with his performance.
Champlin Park’s top diver was eighth-grader Lucas Vandal in eighth place at 162.95.
The Rebels finished fourth as a team with 857.5 points. Armstrong was sixth with 524 points and Park Center was eighth with 456.
Leading the way for the Rebels was senior Alain Pham, whose second-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke was the best finish for the team. His time was 1:01.96.
The Rebels utilized their depth in placing fourth. They had 20 different swimmers compete with Pham collecting the most points, who finished ninth in the 100 freestyle.
The best finish for the Falcons in the pool came in the 200 individual medley, courtesy of senior Nikos Mandravelis. He finished with a time of 2:12.38 in seventh place. He also finished eighth in the 100 breaststroke at 1:08.59.
Their 200 free relay team of Elliot Suby, Abie Harris, Nathaniel Nelson and Mandravelis finished seventh with a time of 1:39.35.
Park Center’s highest individual finisher was sophomore Connor Hobot in the 500 free.
Wayzata will compete at the state True Team meet Saturday, Jan. 21 at the University of Minnesota against other section champions including Lakeville South, Minnetonka, Eagan, Stillwater, Wayzata, Edina, Duluth East and Brainerd, along with the wild card teams including Prior Lake, Chanhassen/Chaska, Maple Grove and East Ridge.
