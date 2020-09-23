By Dave Pedersen
Crow River News Sports
The Northwest Nighthawks boys home school cross country team dominated at the three-team meet in Mora last week, placing six in the top seven, including having the top three finishers.
“Considering the negative predictions regarding our chances of practicing or competing at all, we’re thankful to have come this far,” said coach Jennifer Swanson.
The boys scored 17 points, finishing in front of Mora (43) and Foly (71). Junior captain Luke Swanson won the meet, followed by junior captain Sebastian Michael and eighth-grader Mark Swanson in his first varsity race. Joe Winter was fifth and Will Hutchinson sixth.
Eighth-grader Charlie Gundale led the junior high boys with a second place finish.
Sophomore Amanda Calcamuggio was the first varsity girl from the Nighthawks to cross the finish line in fifth place. Seventh-grader Salina Michael won the junior high event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.