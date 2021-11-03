Boys home school cross country dominates section with top 3 finishers

It is rare to have all members of a boys cross country team be involved in the state meet.
The Northwest Nighthawks home school program dominated the Section 5A boys meet last week in Pierz when having the top three finishers and five in the top 15. Counting the team of seven and two alternates, all nine members are involved in the state meet set for Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Olaf University in Northfield.
Leading the charge was individual champion Luke Swanson, followed by his brother Mark (2), Jeremiah Gavin (3), Sebastian Michael (12), Joe Winters (15), Will Hutchinson (20) and Charlie Gundale (33). Alternates are Matt Westrich and Will Gentrup. The top five produce the team score.
“Most of these guys have been training together for four plus years and most of them are graduating in the spring,” said coach Kirk Swanson. “They have had a highly successful season. We even threw them into competition with much larger Class AA and AAA programs and they stepped up every time. This race and the win mean so much to us all.”
The girls placed third, just 18 points back from a spot at state. However, two Nighthawks did qualify to state when Lydia Myskowski was sixth and Naomi Chernyavsky 11th.
The rest of the girls also had strong performances, including Lily Winters (23), Mina Gavin (31), Siena Michael (32), Maria Jose Plotts (49) and Sophie Prigge (77).
“It was everything we could have hoped for, and qualifying the boys team and two girls to state is our best section result ever,” said Swanson.
Luke Swanson qualified for state the past three seasons in a two-class format. Despite last year’s state meet being canceled due to COVID-10, he says that experience also helped him.
“It is special to see these years of work culminate in winning the section championship and advancing to state as a team,” said Luke. “At this state meet, I will run my hardest, and with God’s help, my goal is to medal and set a new personal record.”
Gavin also competed at state in 2019. Michael qualified in 2020 when the meet did not happen.
