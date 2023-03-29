Fourteen students in grades 7-12 from across the Elk River Area School District took part in District 728’s first adapted sports sporting event on March 13 at Zimmerman Bowl.

Zimmerman Thunder’s scores were recorded and will be compared to that of a team from Minnetonka and Wayzata on the Minnesota State High School League’s website to determine the outcome. But judging by the smiles on all of the bowlers’ faces, the local participants from Zimmerman, Rogers and Otsego were all winners.

