Fourteen students in grades 7-12 from across the Elk River Area School District took part in District 728’s first adapted sports sporting event on March 13 at Zimmerman Bowl.
Zimmerman Thunder’s scores were recorded and will be compared to that of a team from Minnetonka and Wayzata on the Minnesota State High School League’s website to determine the outcome. But judging by the smiles on all of the bowlers’ faces, the local participants from Zimmerman, Rogers and Otsego were all winners.
“Just to see the pure joy on their faces was rewarding,” said Chris Withers, a physical education teacher in ISD 728 for the past five years.
The creation of the adapted bowling team in Zimmerman checked two boxes. For starters it advanced activities director Jaime Hilyar’s goal of creating more opportunities in the area of activities and athletics for all students at Zimmerman Middle and High School.
It also checked a box for the Elk River Area School District to add its first adapted sport to its roster of athletics. They have been on the Elk River Area School District’s radar for some time. Several years ago the three activities directors from Elk River, Rogers and Zimmerman participated in an activity study and they identified adaptive sports as an area of need. They followed up the study with a recommendation to add adaptive bowling, arguably one of the easier tasks as it relies on finding a bowling alley and not gym space.
Hilyar hired Withers last summer.
“Chris is well qualified and has experience both as a coach and working with students that have special needs. We are very excited to have Chris as the head coach.”
Hilyar also noted last June that a lot of work had to be done between then and February. He expressed confidence in pulling off the endeavor.
“I have a great team of people across the district who are also passionate about making this opportunity happen,” Hilyar said. “Right now we are just going to keep hammering and moving forward.”
Hilyar said he would lean on a network of ADs from the Granite Ridge Conference and the Mississippi 8 conference who helped answer questions and provide guidance.
“The support at the district level and board level has been very good and I am grateful for their work on making this happen,” Hilyar said.
The 14 students who signed up — a mix of students on the autism spectrum and others with cognitive or physical impairments — couldn’t be happier with the decision to start adapted bowling.
The bowlers started practicing three weeks ago. They logged three days a week for two weeks before having their first contest this past Monday. They invited parents, siblings and grandparents to the first ever adaptive sporting event in ISD 728.
“I couldn’t have drawn it up any better,” Withers said of watching the experience play out for his athletes. “They practiced really hard and they were so excited to show off to their families and loved ones.”
Withers, who is assisted by Joel Schendle and Audra Wells, said the coaches talk about goals of doing better with each of the kids. That could be as simple as improving from knocking down one pin to two pins.
“We break it down and keep it simple,” he said.
Withers expressed thankfulness to Hilyar for making it happen and said the Zimmerman school community has been incredibly supportive. Only one of the 14 bowlers has participated in Special Olympics, so adapted bowling has truly been a first-time experience like no other for them.
Jim Boyle is the editor of sister paper the Elk River Star News
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.