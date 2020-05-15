St. Michael student starred for NWC Riverhawks
By Thomas C. Nelson
St. Cloud State
St. Michael-Albertville student Mackenize Bourgerie has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend St. Cloud State University and play college hockey for the Huskies.
Bourgerie joins the Huskies after prepping for the North Wright County Riverhawks co-op outfit. In the 2019-20 season, Bourgerie played in 25 games for the Riverhawks, notching 20 goals and 22 assists for 42 points total.
Previously, she has attended the USA Girls National Camps in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Bourgerie has also been awarded All-Conference, All Section, All State Honorable Mention, Mississippi 8 Offensive Player of the Year, and the Riverhawks’ Offensive Player of the Year. In 2019-20, Bourgerie served as team captain for the North County Riverhawks. She was also selected as a Minnesota Ms. Hockey semifinalist in 2020.
“I loved how the campus isn’t right in the middle of a busy city, but it’s also not in the middle of nowhere,” Bougerie said. “The size of the school was what I was looking for. It’s also close to home, which allows my parents and grandparents to make it to games.”
“We are honored to have Mackenzie stay close to home to become a Husky. She has been a top producer within Minnesota during her high school career and plays the game with a high level of hockey IQ. We look forward to seeing her on the ice here at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in the Fall,” said SCSU head coach Steve Macdonald.
MacKenzie is the daughter of Kim and Dave Bougerie. She also has one brother, Mitch, who plays club hockey at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York.
An NCAA Division I affiliate, St. Cloud State University is a member of the always rugged Western Collegiate Hockey Association.
