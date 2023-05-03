Borsch shines bright for Maple Grove at Lane-Rogness Track Invitational
Buy Now

(Photo by John Sherman)

 Jordyn Borsch competes for Maple Grove at the Lane-Rogness Track Invitational.

Maple Grove sprinter Jordyn Borsch was a star for the Crimson last week at the Lane-Rogness Track Invitational, hosted on Tuesday, April 25, at Minnetonka High School.

Borsch dominated the invitational, finishing first in the 100, 200 and 400 meter races. She also tied her meet record, set in 2022, with a 25:30 time in the 200-meter dash.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments