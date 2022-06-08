The Section 5AAA track and field championship June 1 and 3 took place at Forest Lake High School, and Maple Grove walked away with encouraging performances from state qualifiers. Mounds View finished in first place for both the boys and girls with scores of 158.5 and 157, respectively but the Crimson, who finished fourth for both the girls (77 points) and boys (76), saw Jordyn Borsch once again steal the show.
The standout junior took first place in the girls 100 (12.02 seconds), 200 (24.32), and 400 meters (55.95), all with personal best times, which qualified her for the state meet. Her 400-meter time set a new Section 5AAA record.
“Every time she runs, I think there’s no way she goes faster. And she does,” Maple Grove girls head coach Jen Riewe said. “She works so hard and puts her heart and soul into everything. We’re super proud of her. I keep telling her, ‘I want you to savor and enjoy every moment.’ We’re really excited to see how she does in the state meet.”
The relay team of Abbi Steiner, Lindsey Young, April Watson, and Abbey Oakland also took first place and qualified for the state meet in the girls 4-by-800 meters, with a season-best time of 9:40.28. Two boys relay teams also qualified for the state meet: the 4-by-800 meter team of Addison Wong, Parker Koland, Gannon Farrens, and Nick St. Peter (8:14.31) and the 4-by-400 meter team of Logan Harens, Connor Fournier, St. Peter, and Vanwor Worlobah (3:28.80), both season-best times.
St. Peter also narrowly missed qualifying for his third event to state in the 800 meters, as he finished in 2:00.44, 0.22 seconds behind second place. April Watson took third in the girls 800 meters in 2:25.07. Ella Williams placed third in the girls 400 meters with a time of 1:03.19, and Jordan Olagbaju finished third in the boys 100-meter dash in 11.33, his personal best.
Several weeks ago, Riewe asked Williams if she would run the 400 meters and since then, she has been getting faster and faster each time. “She’s been a strong and consistent sprinter for us,” Riewe said. “Her internal strength has been fun to watch.”
On the boys side, the team’s sprinters have unfortunately been ravaged with injuries. Top seniors Kristian Lodholz and Derrick Jameson are both out due to hamstring injuries and were unable to compete in the postseason.
“We had a tough hit on the guys’ side after so many record-breaking performances,” Riewe said. “We were excited to see what could happen. Unfortunately, injuries came up that we were not expecting. We hope they heal up quickly. To have their seasons end like this is heartbreaking. But I have to give credit to the guys’ sprint group to fill those spaces as best as they could.”
One of those contributors is Olagbaju, who has raced nicely for the Crimson the past few weeks and ended his season with a personal best 100-meter time.
Ryan Bottema placed fourth in both the boys 110 and 300-meter hurdles with personal-best times of 16.02 and 42.60, respectively. Benjamin Cataldo finished fifth in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.31, his personal best. Cody Kryzer took eighth in the boys 300-meter hurdles in 44.50.
Harens took fourth in the boys 400 meters in 51.43, his personal record. Worlobah finished fifth in the 400 meters with a time of 51.82. The relay team of Allison Stacy, Kyla Nygaard, Marissa Wentland, and Madeline Raymond finished fourth in the girls 4-by-200 meters with a time of 1:46.50.
Farrens finished sixth in the boys 3200 meters with a time of 10:07.65. Wong placed seventh in the boys 800 meters with a time of 2:05.16. Gabrielle Ashpole took eighth in the girls 800 meters in 2:31.90. Fiona Gallagher took eighth in the girls 400 meters with a time of 1:06.20. Gannon Farrens finished sixth in the boys 3200 meters with a time of 10:07.65.
In the field events, Joe Ream qualified for the state meet in the boys pole vault with a height of 12’ 4”. Henry White also finished eighth with a height of 10’ 10”. Erika Imdieke took fourth in the girls high jump with a height of 4’ 10”. Julia Barton finished fifth in the girls pole vault with a height of 8’ 7”. Cinque Turner took sixth in the boys high jump with a height of 5’ 10”. Spencer French placed eighth in the boys discus with a distance of 131’ 6”, his personal best.
Coming up
The Class AAA state track and field meet preliminaries begin Thursday, June 9, at 9 a.m. at STMA High School. The finals start at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
