At the beginning of the track and field season, Maple Grove sophomore Jordyn Borsch just wanted to make varsity. With this being her first track season, Borsch wasn’t expecting anything more than that. After the first couple of meets, she began putting in more work and gained experience on the varsity team. And by the end of the season, she stood on the podium at the state track and field championship as a medalist in the 400-meter dash.
Borsch was one of several Crimson athletes that competed in the Class AA boys and girls state track and field championship on June 19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Borsch finished fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 57.58 seconds, 0.04 seconds better than fifth place. “She got a really good start out of the blocks and didn’t hold back,” girls head coach Jen Riewe said. “Jordyn has had a phenomenal season. It’s hard to believe this is her first year.”
Senior Delanie Siewert finished 13th overall in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 9.75 inches. Two Crimson girls relay teams made it to state, the 4-by-400 and 4-by-800 meters, and finished 14th (four minutes, nine seconds) and 11th (9:41) respectively.
For the boys, both the 4-by-100 and 4-by-200 meter relay teams finished 10th overall with times of 43.76 and 1:30, respectively. By a razor-thin margin, the 4-by-100 meter relay missed out on medaling and a top-nine finish by 0.01 seconds. Senior Daniel Baltes also competed in the 200-meter dash and finished 17th overall with a time of 22.91 seconds.
Amid unprecedented challenges in a COVID-riddled year, the Crimson track and field program found a way not only to survive this season, but thrive. “I am so proud of this team,” Riewe said. “Despite the restrictions and challenges of the start of the season, it turned out to be one of our best. Each week we grew stronger as a team and the excitement to go out and compete led to some incredible performances. Overall we had a great state meet experience. It really was the perfect way to end a challenging year and the excitement for 2022 is already building.”
