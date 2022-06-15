After the girls’ 200-meter dash finals at the Class AAA state track and field championships at St. Michael-Albertville High School June 11, Maple Grove girls’ track and field coach Jen Riewe was standing by the fence waiting for Jordyn Borsch.
The junior had just finished her busy day of races, where she ran in the 100, 200, and 400-meter dashes. In the fray of other coaches and athletes surrounding the post-race area, it wasn’t hard to miss the second-year Maple Grove sprinter, who donned two gold medals around her neck, which had an extra shine in the late-day sunny weather.
“I’ve got to give this kid a hug,” Riewe said to Borsch as they embraced. “That was incredible. Seriously, what you just did is amazing.”
In one sentence, Riewe did the best she could to sum up the afternoon Borsch put forth. She captured first place in the girls’ 100-meter dash with a time of 11.78, her personal record, and the 400-meter dash in a state-record time of 54.27. Borsch also took third place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.07, another personal best.
With those victories, Borsch is the first Crimson athlete to win an individual state track and field championship since Alex Miley won the boys’ 3200 meters in 2017 and the first to win multiple state track championships in program history. Borsch said she considers herself a 400-meter runner, which adds to the shock and awe of beating defending champion and Edina senior Maddie Dahlien in the 100-meter dash, coming from behind and clipping the Hornet by 0.04 seconds.
“I didn’t think I was going to win the 100,” Borsch said. “In the beginning, I knew I had to get out hard and stay low. I was a little behind during the race but I knew the end was my strength.”
Riewe said for as talented as Borsch is as a sprinter, her best quality is that extra kick at the end. “Everybody knew that she had it in her and she definitely was ready to break 12 [seconds] today,” Riewe said. “She was surrounded by amazing competition and that is exactly what she loves. She wants to be running next to the best and she did today. All those girls were pushing each other and it was an amazing race.”
Besides Dahlien, who won the triple crown of sprints last year (the 100, 200, and 400 meters), Borsch faced a familiar foe in the middle lanes: Park Center senior Laubenra Ben. In several meets this season, Borsch and Ben were sprinting, stride by stride. One week Ben would clip Borsch. Next week, it would flip. But those races only helped Borsch prepare for the pinnacle of the state meet.
“She benefited from running next to each other every time [Laubenra Ben],” Riewe said. “We’ve seen her several times this year and they’ve developed a good competitive relationship. It’s been a lot of fun to see those two elevate themselves as athletes.”
“To have [Maddie and Laubenra] right by me in the races was really nice because I could use them to push me,” Borsch said.
After winning the 100-meter dash, Borsch had over an hour to debrief before racing in her signature event: the 400 meters. Not knowing what the state record was beforehand, Borsch had a curious thought during the middle of her race. “How cool would it be to set a state record?,” she thought. As she crossed the finish line in first place, Borsch’s eyes went right to the scoreboard, where the time of 54.27 seconds popped up.
The public address announcer later revealed that Borsch had set a new state Class AAA record. “I have no words,” Borsch said afterward. “It means everything to me.”
The turnaround time from the 400 to the 200-meter dash was much quicker. After saying hello to her coaches, Borsch had to go and register for her final event, a test in physical and mental preparedness. Dahlien ended up clipping Borsch in the 200 meters, with Ben taking second place, but that couldn’t put a damper on an otherwise sensational afternoon.
“She competes to the very end,” Riewe said. “She has an incredible amount of strength and talent. For her to take home two state championships is amazing.”
What is as remarkable as her accomplishments is the reality that this is only her junior season. How does someone top two state championships next season? “It’s going to be hard to top this year,” Borsch said. “But I’ll set new goals for my senior year and work hard in the offseason to beat them.”
Along with Borsch’s tremendous success, the Crimson also had several other state participants. The Maple Grove girls’ 4-by-800 meter relay team of junior Abbi Steiner, senior Lindsey Young, eighth-grader April Watson, and freshman Abbey Oakland finished seventh with a season-best time of 9:33.80.
Senior Joe Ream also placed seventh in the boys’ pole vault with a height of 12’ 6”.
The Maple Grove boys’ 4-by-800 meter relay team of senior Parker Koland, freshman Gannon Farrens, senior Addison Wong, and senior Nick St. Peter placed 12th with a time of 8:14.34, and the boys’ 4-by-400 meter relay team of sophomore Logan Harens, junior Connor Fournier, St. Peter, and senior Vanwor Worlobah finished 15th with a time of 3:29.47.
Osseo
Osseo’s track and field squad also had several state qualifiers take to the track last week. Senior Malcolm Randolph qualified for the finals in the boys’ 200-meter dash with a personal best time of 22.00. Then in the finals, Randolph placed eighth with a time of 22.09, capping off his high school career with an All-State honor and podium finish.
Back in September, Randolph, a running back for Osseo’s football team, broke his ankle in the first game of the season. With one injury, his senior football season was over, but he worked hard to get back for track and field. “I’m very proud of him,” Osseo head coach John Rundquist said. “He wore that All-State medal proudly.”
Senior Lex Davis took 10th in the girls’ 800 meters preliminaries with a new school record time of 2:16.81. Rundquist was standing on the far side of the track when Davis made her program-record run.
“I was extremely excited for Lex,” Rundquist said. “We didn’t know that she would [break the record].” However, even with the school’s fastest time in the 800, because of a deep and talented field, Davis didn’t qualify for the finals. “That was bittersweet,” Rundquist said. “But she took it like a champ.”
Junior Ahmed Khadar finished 11th in the boys’ 400-meter dash preliminary run with a personal record time of 50.80. Osseo sophomore Linton McPherson placed 16th in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles preliminaries with a time of 15.90. However, the boys’ 4-by-200 meter relay team of senior Jacob Momanyi, Khadar, Randolph, and junior Antoine Blasingame was struck with some bad news. Blasingame, who has battled a recent hamstring injury, fell to the ground in the final straightaway of the event, screaming and holding his hamstring in pain.
The team did not finish the race. Rundquist said Blasingame, who first injured his hamstring at the conference meet in May, participated in practices with confidence before the state meet, but unfortunately reaggravated the strain.
“The race was just 50 meters too long for Antoine,” Rundquist said. Since it is just a hamstring strain, Rundquist said Blasingame is on track to be healthy for his senior year of football in the fall. “I’m so proud of Antoine,” he said.
After a year of record turnout in the program, Rundquist is encouraged and excited for what next year will bring. “I’m extremely proud of this group,” he said. “They rose to the challenge this year, led by the seniors. I’m already excited for next year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.