Fourth-seeded Maple Grove hosted fifth-seeded Blake in a Section 5A girls lacrosse quarterfinal June 1 and for most of the contest, it looked as if the Crimson were on their way to beating the Bears for the second time this season.
After holding a 6-3 lead early in the second half, Blake started to chip away at the deficit. Then with just under nine minutes remaining, the Bears tied the score 6-6, before taking an 8-6 lead with less than two minutes to go. Maple Grove put up a late charge to cut it to 8-7, but there was not enough time on the clock to continue the rally as the Bears stunned the Crimson with a one-goal victory.
Both teams went back and forth in the opening stages, with neither team grabbing control of the game. Juniors Caitlin Coughlin and Ella Olson provided the first two goals for the Crimson as the score stood 2-2. Then Maple Grove went on a run, scoring three unanswered goals from Olson and two from sophomore Grace Erickson.
Blake added a late goal to cut the halftime deficit to 5-3. Olson kept the Crimson momentum going out of intermission with her third goal of the evening to make it 6-3.
From that point on, the Bears had their way. Blake ended up scoring five unanswered goals to take a commanding 8-6 lead late in the game. Freshman Sosi Van Wyk scored with five seconds left to make it 8-7, but the Crimson didn’t have enough time to get a shot on goal as the horn sounded and the Bears walked away victorious.
Junior Emma Crater recorded six saves for Maple Grove as the Crimson ended the season with a 10-4 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.