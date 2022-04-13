Bizal, Levis, win 2022 Women’s Frozen Four with Ohio State

A few years ago, Ohio State senior defender Madison Bizal and senior forward Paetyn Levis were playing against each other in the Minnesota State High School League as opponents on rival teams. Bizal played for Elk River High School and Levis played for Rogers High School. Flash foward to the fall of 2018, and both women joined The Ohio State University women’s hockey team months after graduating from high school. The pair helped lead the Buckeyes to the program’s first national championship.
The incredible story of the 2021-22 Ohio State Buckeyes women’s hockey team came to a dramatic close on Sunday, March 20, when Ohio State defeated Minnesota-Duluth 3-2 in the NCAA Division I championship game at Pegula Ice Arena in College Park, Pennsylvania, the final game of the 2022 Women’s Frozen Four.
Levis was named MVP of the 2022 Women’s Frozen Four. She finished the tournament, including Ohio State’s 4-3 double overtime win over Quinnipiac on Saturday, March 12, with four points. Levis scored two goals in the Women’s Frozen Four, scoring the game-tying goal in the second period in the Buckeyes’ 2-1 win against Yale in the semifinal on Friday, March 18, and the opening power-play goal in the second period of the Buckeyes’ 3-2 win over Minnesota-Duluth.
Levis said still can’t describe the feeling of winning the 2022 national championship.
“[I’m] speechless being able to win the first national tournament, especially with the group of girls in the locker room. Kudos to everyone around me because I couldn’t have done it without them. It feels like I’m still living in a dream right now.”
Buckeyes head coach Nadine Muzerall said she recruited Levis when she became Ohio State’s head coach prior to the 2016-17 season after serving as an assistant coach with the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers.
“This season was a particular breakthrough season for Levis,” Muzerall said. “It wasn’t just how she ended her senior year here being NCAA Frozen Four tournament MVP…She has been relentless and has taken a lot of pride and responsibility in being a captain and being a leader in the locker room and demonstrating that on the ice. She has excelled and blossomed so much over her four years in terms of maturity that has grown into confidence that has grown into being executed on the ice. I’m proud of her accomplishments that were shown on the scoreboard in the 50-point range, leading almost the entire country, being in the top 10 in points. This was a kid who wasn’t even recruited her senior year. Levis was my first-ever recruit when I took the job at Ohio State. To see her commitment in the weight room and her commitment in academics; she’s a fantastic kid and we can have her come back next year.”
Bizal’s contributions to Ohio State’s national championship primarily came on the defensive side. Her only point of the tournament was an assist during the quarterfinal game against the Bobcats. Bizal had two blocks during the three-game tournament: one against Quinnipiac and one against Yale.
Bizal said it was a dream come true to win the national championship.
“It was amazing,” Bizal said. “I’m thankful and grateful for all the girls that were a part of it.”
Muzerall said Bizal has been a silent weapon on the blue line for Ohio State.
“She has been consistent her entire four years but growing steady each year,” she said. “She’s a little quieter, more reserved, at least around us. She might not be that way around her teammates. She leads quietly. She doesn’t ask for much, just grateful to be here, humble and modest. She does all the right things and often times, it feels like she doesn’t get rewarded and [is] overshadowed, but she controls our power play. She was the brains behind our power play that was No. 1 in the country. She was instrumental on our penalty kill and a 200-foot hockey player. She, too, grew with a lot of confidence over the years and I’m excited to have her come back next year.”
Holding onto a 3-2 lead, Bizal and the Ohio State defense held Minnesota-Duluth off the scoreboard as the Bulldogs pulled senior goaltender Emma Soderberg with less than a minute remaining in regulation. As the horn sounded, the Buckeyes, including Bizal and Levis, embraced senior goaltender Amanda Thiele in celebration.
Madison’s father, Terry Bizal, who serves as principal of Elk River High School, and her brother, Connor Bizal, were in attendance for both games. Terry played college hockey for St. Cloud State University. He played for the Huskies from 1982-86, scoring 46 goals and 111 points.
Terry said he was extremely proud of Madison for winning the national championship.
“You get into those playoff games and all those games are a one-goal differential, so you knew that it was not going to be a blowout game,” Terry said. “You hope that they continue to make the smart plays and advance that puck out to neutral ice and go down and forecheck and try and keep UMD pinned down in their zone, which they did a good job of that. You know that their goalie’s going to get pulled and you’re going to get more pressure. They did an excellent job defending 6-on-5.”
Both Levis and Madison will return in 2022-23 to help the Buckeyes attempt to win back-to-back national championships, as the NCAA granted an extra year of elegibility to winter athletes in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pair have won three championships with the Buckeyes since joining the team in 2018: the 2020 and 2022 WCHA Final Faceoffs and the 2022 NCAA Division I women’s hockey championship.
Levis said this championship will help grow girls and women’s hockey in Ohio, a state that in the past was only known for the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets.
“We get to share it with the community, the institution [and] the alumni around the area” she said. “That’s honestly one of the greatest things that we’ve been able to do since winning. It’s important going forward to grow the game, especially in young women, not only in hockey but young women’s sports in Columbus because Columbus isn’t the biggest hockey place.
“We’ve done a lot of work with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Shout out to them [and] everything they’ve supported us on. Once you see that tie between the NHL and a team like us, that’s super huge and super important when growing the game because they have the platform to do it. They’re helping us and including us in growing our platform. Once we have that, we’re going to share it with everyone we can. That’s one of our biggest goals is taking this experience and being able to use it to grow the game and to get girls out to our games and encourage them in the summertime [during camps]. I’m excited to grow the game around this area.”
