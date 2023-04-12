The 2023 fall season will see Ben LeVahn return to the Maple Grove girls soccer team as co-head coach alongside Jean-Yves Viardin, formerly an assistant coach for the Crimson and 2022’s co-head coach alongside Calen Nimmer.

LeVahn is no stranger to the team, with over two decades of experience within the Crimson girls soccer program. He was leading the sideline as recently as 2021, before briefly stepping away.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments