Maple Grove girls’ soccer captains Meredith Haakenson, Emma Travis and Shelby Handberg share the joy of winning the section championship in 2017 with head coach Ben LeVahn (middle) and assistant coach Paul Basil.
Ben LeVahn (far right) and Jean-Yves Viardin (far left) line up for a team photo with the 2019 Crimson girls soccer squad.
Rich Moll
(File photo by Bob San)
The 2023 fall season will see Ben LeVahn return to the Maple Grove girls soccer team as co-head coach alongside Jean-Yves Viardin, formerly an assistant coach for the Crimson and 2022’s co-head coach alongside Calen Nimmer.
LeVahn is no stranger to the team, with over two decades of experience within the Crimson girls soccer program. He was leading the sideline as recently as 2021, before briefly stepping away.
LeVahn said the year away from the team was an important opportunity to focus on family and refresh his perspective.
“I’ve been head coach for 20 years. I’ve been in the program for 24 years,” he explained. “There were some family things that came up in the fall and so I talked with the administration to take a leave. It was also a good chance for me to get a refresher and come back with an excitement for coaching that I’m really looking forward to.”
LeVahn has been head coach of the Maple Grove girls varsity soccer team since 2002, with the exception of the 2022 season. LeVahn also spent four years coaching the JV team and has over 200 varsity wins to his name.
He led the Crimson to three consecutive state appearances from 2017-2019 and also won the section title in 2020, but the team was unable to go to the state tournament that year as it was not held in 2020. The team won the Class AA state championship in 2019.
LeVahn, a physical education teacher at Maple Grove Senior High, has been named State Coach of the Year three times, Section Coach of the Year seven times, US Soccer Coaches Coach of the Year two times, and has been President of the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Now back in the saddle, LeVahn noted he has had the opportunity to study and think over his approach to the game and the tools to achieve his goals, thanks to his time away from the team and his time with the youth teams of Maplebrook Soccer Club.
“I took it also as a sabbatical. I read a few different books that refocused me as a person. I spent some time coaching with Maplebrook, coaching different ages and teams, which I think is always a good reminder of how to get back to the technical pieces and having expectation,” LeVahn said.
“It allowed me to focus on what do I want a season to look like, what I expect the players to learn from a tactical and technical aspect. [I also] stepped back and looked at the whole program as well, [exploring] how do we develop kids from the top down and provide a good high school experience.”
As for the opportunity to reunite with co-head coach Viardin at Maple Grove, LeVahn was excited. The two have worked together for years at both Maple Grove High School and Maplebrook Soccer Club and their returned partnership can be an asset for the team.
“He and I are really good friends. We talk on an almost daily basis just about everything,” LeVahn said. “He and I coach really well together, so we’re excited to be coaching together again. ... I’m excited to be working with a good friend again and we mesh really well together, so that’ll be a good time for us in the fall and good for the players and their experience as well.”
As for goals and expectations, LeVahn wants to return to the winning ways that have characterized the Crimson girls soccer program for years.
“As far as on the field success, we had four straight years of making the state tournament. We had a second place finish, a COVID year where there was no state tournament, and then winning a state championship. So, there was a point where every kid, that’s all they knew. Maple Grove went to the state tournament and won hardware. I’d like to get back to where that’s our expectation.”
