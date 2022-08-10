Becoming pro: Brad Davison inks contract with Lithuanian club

(Photo courtesy of Taylor Wolfram)

Maple Grove native Brad Davison hypes up the University of Wisconsin crowd during a home game. Davison announced he signed his first professional basketball contract with Nevėžis-OPTIBET in Lithuania Aug. 2.

After five seasons as a member of the Wisconsin Badgers, Brad Davison is now officially a professional basketball player. Davison, 23, announced Aug. 2 that he has signed a one-year contract with Nevėžis-OPTIBET, a professional basketball club located in Kėdainiai, Lithuania.

“I’m really excited for this new experience,” Davison, a Maple Grove native, said.

