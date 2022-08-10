Becoming pro: Brad Davison inks contract with Lithuanian club

Maple Grove native Brad Davison hypes up the University of Wisconsin crowd during a home game. Davison announced he signed his first professional basketball contract with Nevėžis-OPTIBET in Lithuania Aug. 2.
After five seasons as a member of the Wisconsin Badgers, Brad Davison is now officially a professional basketball player. Davison, 23, announced Aug. 2 that he has signed a one-year contract with Nevėžis-OPTIBET, a professional basketball club located in Kėdainiai, Lithuania.
“I’m really excited for this new experience,” Davison, a Maple Grove native, said.
When Davison’s college career officially came to a close after the Final Four in April, he knew his love for basketball was just as strong as ever, so he and his new wife, Tyra, decided to pursue the professional path.
Davison had several opportunities to join NBA Summer League and G-League teams, with training camp invites on the table, but after discussing options with his agent, his focus shifted overseas. Similar to stateside, there were several overseas options for where Davison could play, but he and his representatives eventually found the landing spot: Nevėžis-OPTIBET in Lithuania.
“This is new territory for my wife and me to get outside our comfort zones,” Davison said, who was not familiar with the club beforehand.
Davison will enter his first professional basketball season with other unknowns: he is unfamiliar with any Lithuanian food or the language they speak (good thing English is their second language). He will need to know where the nearest grocery store and gym will be to their place in Kėdainiai and go-to places to visit in the country.
However, there are some known quantities. “The LKL [Lithuania’s professional basketball league] is a competitive and talented league…one of the top leagues overseas,” Davison said.
And he knows what people there think about the sport. “Lithuanians love their basketball,” he said.
Brad might not be the only one in the family to find professional basketball in Lithuania. Tyra, a former college basketball player in her own right, is planning on trying out for the local women’s team, which combines women from both Lithuania and Latvia.
Ask Davison and he will tell you that growing up, he never had the desire to become a professional basketball player. But now, after five years at Wisconsin, the ink is dry on the Nevėžis-OPTIBET contract and the professional reality is starting to set in for the Maple Grove kid.
“[Becoming pro] is definitely a different feeling,” Davison said. “I tried to work hard and make the most of every opportunity and do the best I could at whatever level I was at. When you put your heart and soul into what you’re doing, you develop a strong passion for the game. To have the opportunity to become pro is a no-brainer.”
Brad and Tyra are set to arrive in their new country Aug. 20, with Brad joining the team’s training camp soon after settling in. Exhibition games begin Sept. 24 and the season lasts until April.
And then after the one-year contract runs out? “I’m open to all opportunities,” Davison said. “My wife and I are going to keep our hands and heart open to where God leads us.”
