A late goal by both teams in both halves spoiled the victory for one another. Goals from Champlin Park’s Paige Kalal and Maple Grove’s Franni Gustanski came at points in the game where it seemed to lift their side the most.
Both Maple Grove (1-0-1, 1-1-1,) and Champlin Park (0-0-1, 2-0-1) earned their first draw of the season with the 1-1 result.
Kalal’s goal came with just 30 seconds remaining in the first half. The possession favored the Crimson for most of the opening 40 minutes, but Kalal was able to break loose for a shot on goal at the end of the half.
Maple Grove senior defender Avery Toms closed down on Kalal to challenge the shot, but her presence was felt too little too late. Going to her left, Kalal lifted the ball to the goalkeeper’s left, giving the Rebels a 1-0 lead.
It was against the run of play, but the game is all about putting the ball in the back of the net. The Crimson saw all of their positive play be spoiled by Kalal’s effort, but their persistence would eventually pay off.
Maple Grove dominated the first half, putting the Rebels under immense pressure and not allowing them to break out often.
With the chances the Crimson created in the first half, a lead of any sort would have been expected. But they came up short on all of their opportunities.
Sophomore midfielder Riley Lloyd was in control of the ball far up the field on the left side and sent in a good cross, but it was just a little off as junior midfielder Lola Hetland, waiting in the middle, could only get a knee on it.
Later on in the first half, Hetland had another opportunity to score as she was through on goal, but her lob attempt over Champlin Park goalkeeper Sarah Martin was unsuccessful.
Gustanski had a shot from a distance, forcing Martin to stretch out for the save, tipping the ball onto the crossbar and out of play. The Crimson nearly gave up an easy goal after senior defender Kendall Quall was dispossessed high up the field. Champlin Park senior forward Kylie Scott pressed the issue and ran with the ball with an eye for goal.
Her shot went right at Crimson sophomore goalkeeper Bella Hanna.
It was more of the same for the visitors in the second half. They had another shot deflected by Martin off the crossbar, this time by senior forward Julia Lewis. Senior forward Stella Retrum had a good shot saved as well later in the half.
Champlin Park’s best opportunity to add to their lead came courtesy of Kalal. Her cross from the left just missed junior forward Sophia Lehman sprinting down the middle in front of goal. Kalal was doing her best to create chances and move the ball up the field, but the Crimson sniffed out danger most times.
All of Maple Grove’s persistence in the final third paid off with four minutes to go in the second half. The Crimson were looking for any shot on goal with time winding down, so Gustanski tried her luck from deep.
Her shot from well outside the penalty box reached the top left corner of the goal, too far for Martin to get a hand on it. Maple Grove, at the very least, felt a draw was at least secured, given their performance in the game so far.
They almost won the game three minutes later. Lewis had another shot deflected off the post.
Ten minutes of overtime were played with only one decent opportunity between the teams. Toms found herself open in the box with the ball at her feet, but couldn’t bring down the ball on a half-volley and her shot went over the goal.
It ended with the 8th-ranked Crimson and 10th-ranked Rebels sharing the points. Champlin Park will host Rogers on Tuesday, Sept. 6 while Maple Grove travels to Elk River on the same day.
