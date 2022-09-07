A late goal by both teams in both halves spoiled the victory for one another. Goals from Champlin Park’s Paige Kalal and Maple Grove’s Franni Gustanski came at points in the game where it seemed to lift their side the most.

Both Maple Grove (1-0-1, 1-1-1,) and Champlin Park (0-0-1, 2-0-1) earned their first draw of the season with the 1-1 result.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments