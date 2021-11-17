Inside the Aquatic Center at Minnetonka East Middle School, dozens of parents, coaches, and students packed the bleachers to watch the Section 5AA girls swim and dive championships from Nov. 11 through 13. Cheering screams from teammates, coaches, and fans during the events reverberated off the walls and pool water, making the Aquatic Center feel more like a boom box.
Maple Grove girls swim and dive, led by dominant performances by freshman Libby Bakker and their relay teams, finished second place as a team with 353 points, behind only Wayzata (673).
In the preliminaries Nov. 11, Bakker broke the previous Maple Grove school record in the 200-yard individual medley of 2:08.54 from 2006 with a time of 2:06.91. Then in the finals, Bakker again captured first place and advanced to the state swim meet in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:06.48, besting her previous time in the preliminaries. She also took first place in the 100-yard freestyle in 51.85, advancing to the state meet in that event as well.
The relay team of senior Caitlin Aarseth, Bakker, freshman Kaya Flaherty, and sophomore Ryann Hopp took second place and qualified for the state swimming meet in the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay with times of one minute and 48.17 seconds, and 3:33.80, respectively. Flaherty took second place individually and qualified for the state meet in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58.20.
Hopp took second in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.61, and Aarseth took fourth individually in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle with times of 1:57.24 and 5:18.40, respectively. Junior Madelyn Knooihuizen took seventh in the one-meter dive with a score of 301.95.
The relay team of sophomore Ella Meissner, senior Sophie Rodriguez-Hild, sophomore Sarah Kahl, and senior Livia Isaacs took fourth place in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:43.69. Isaacs took fifth place individually in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:12.03. Along with the state qualifiers, Maple Grove head coach Natalie Strauss was named Section 5AA Coach of the Year in her first season with the Crimson.
