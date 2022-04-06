Athlete of the Week: Austin Kantor

Rogers senior Austin Kantor didn’t expect to go into diving. A former gymnast, Kantor didn’t start diving until 2018. Flash forward to the 2022 Class 2A state diving championships Saturday, March 4, at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis, and Kantor was Elk River’s second straight third-place finisher in the 1-meter diving competition. Kantor earned a score of 393.6. He spent five years as a gymnast before making the switch to the diving board.
2021 Elk River High School graduate Sam Hlavachek finished third at last year’s state tournament with a score of 365.4
“It’s a big accomplishment for me,” Kantor said. “It’s a lot of experience that I get out of it. It’s a lot to take in because I’d never thought I’d make it this far. I’ve put in a lot of time and effort and it payed off.”
Kantor’s father Lee Kantor said he was ecstatic.
“We were proud,” Lee said. “He worked hard for it.”
Austin’s neighbor, Hannah Finstad, a 2018 Rogers High School graduate, introduced him to diving. Finstad dove for the Rogers High School girls diving team. He had to stop gymnastics because he had physical problems relating to tumbling.
Although he attends Rogers High School, Austin dives for the Elk River High School swimming and diving team which is comprised of swimmers and divers from Elk River High School, Rogers High School, Spectrum High School, Zimmerman High School and home-schooled students.
Austin enjoys being coach by Elks head swimming coach Denise Green and head diving coach Bret Beecher.
“Green has pushed me to do lots of stuff and Bret is a strict coach but he’s also fun,” Austin said. They push me outside my boundaries. They tell me to go outside of my comfort zone to do lots of different stuff. They’re good people to push you to do what you didn’t think [you were] capable. They’re really respectful coaches and stuff. They make everything a little bit better at practice. They always make me put school first.”
Beyond the diving board, Austin has an outline for his future. He plans to attend a college to major in some sort of engineering. He doesn’t know yet if he will be diving in college, but he is learning towards doing that.
He does have a year to prepare. Kantor is part of Rogers’ historic graduating Class of 2023, the first graduating class of RHS seniors that didn’t start their high school careers their freshman year with a normal school year. He is scheduled to graduate from Rogers High School next June, with the graduation ceremony scheduled for Thursday, June 8, 2023. As of the Fall 2021 semester, he has a GPA of approximately 3.8. His favorite school subjects are math and science. As a sophomore last year, he took AP Biology. This year, he is taking AP Statistics taught by RHS math teacher Cory Puppe and intermediate chemistry taught by RHS science teacher Nancy Bynum. Austin hopes to take PSEO classes during the 2022-23 school year.
“Science is interesting,” he said. “There’s a lot of factors to it. [With] math, I like dealing with numbers and stuff like that. I find that really enjoyable. They [Bynum and Puppe] help me out with a lot of homework that I may have questions about. Ms. Bynum asks me about my diving as well. They come to me and ask sometimes if I have any questions and help me strive to do my homework, study, get good grades, all of that just to keep my grades up and I’m set up to succeed with whatever future assignments or exams or even college, eventually.”
Lee said he and his son have a common interest in science. Lee is an electrical engineer for Boston Scientific.
“We do some science stuff at home,” he said. “I try to help him out with his homework, too. We bond that way looking at homework and so forth. I’ve been working from home for the last [few years] because of COVID. I’ll bring some power supplies and then, I do circuit designs on my computer. He did his homework on one side of the office. I did my work stuff on the other, so we were in the same room. He’d see me doing the board layout review, schematic design and stuff like that. A close proximity to what I [was] doing sparked his interest.”
Austin’s goal for his 2022-23 senior season is to make the 2023 Class 2A state diving tournament next March at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. In addition to placing third at the 2022 state tournament in March, he placed sixth at the 2021 Class 2A state diving tournament with a score of 365.4 on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Jean. K Freeman Aquatic Center. Former teammate and 2021 Elk River High School graduate Sam Hlavachek finished third with a score of 396.7 at last year’s state championship for a third-place finish.
“I’m going out there to have fun,” he said. “I want to place good in state again. My goal is to be third or higher back at state and I’m going to apply for different scholarships and hopefully get one. I’ve made tons of friends with people from other schools and I’m going to have fun with them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.