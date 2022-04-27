Five goals by Erin Palony lifted the Armstrong High girls lacrosse team to a 16-6 North Suburban Conference win over Champlin Park April 20 at Armstrong High Stadium.
Jenna Hamann added a hat trick and three assists for the Falcons, while teammates Brielle Anderson and Claire Sondrall each had two goals.
Additional Falcon goals were scored by Ainsley Ducharme, Katherine Palony, Sydney Smith and Ella Steinke.
Lydia College was the winning goalie with six saves on 12 shots.
Kate Ferguson, Champlin Park’s goalie faced a barrage of 24 shots.
Offensive highlights for the Rebels included two goals each from Fayedra Vang and Charlize Vang. Lauren Schindlbeck and Annabelle Johnson each had one goal and one assist.
Armstrong had a 16-1 victory over Blaine in another Northwest Suburban Conference game April 18.
Erin Palony was the Falcons’ top scorer with six points on four goals and two assists.
Teammates Anderson and Smith each had a hat trick. Sondrall scored two goals and Katherine Palony and Ducharme had one goal each.
In a nonconference match April 23, Champlin Park lost 12-6 at Wayzata. Schindlbeck and Johnson each had two goals for the Rebels. Fayedra Vang and Alayna Roehl each added a goal, while Charlize Vang was the top playmaker with four assists. Julia Lindahl was Wayzata’s leader with seven points on five goals and two assists.
Next for the Armstrong girls lacrosse team is a 7 p.m. game against Totino-Grace Friday, April 29, at Armstrong.
