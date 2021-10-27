Area home school cross country heads to section meet with high hopes

The Northwest Nighthawks home school cross country teams have high hopes for the Section 5A meet Thursday, Oct. 28, at Pierz golf course.
This is the first year for a three-class format with the Nighthawks running in Class A. Many of the bigger schools moved from A to AA.
It also helps that the Nighthawks had a great varsity season, winning team and individual meet titles.
It was a good sign when the boys finished second at last week’s Princeton Invitational, competing with top Class AA teams like Big Lake and Monticello.
Team leaders were Jeremiah Gavin (4), Luke Swanson (5), Mark Swanson (9), Sebastian Michael (12), Joe Winters (25), Will Hutchinson (48) and Charlie Gundale (58).
The girls finished fifth with Lydia Myskowski placing fourth.
The junior high girls finished the season undefeated with another win. The team included Kendra Swanson, Taylor Bourgoine and Salina Michael taking the top three places.
The junior high boys also took first place with Mike Westrich (6), Noah Winters (7) and Sam Peterman (8) leading the way.
“We have a lot of hope going into the section meet,” said coach Kirk Swanson. “We should be refreshed physically and mentally after having some days off.”
