Area home school boys place fourth at section meet

By Dave Pedersen
Crow River News Sports
A skeleton crew of nine varsity area home school cross country runners showed a lot of life at the Section 5A meet last week in Mora.
The Northwest Nighthawk boys ran in a field of 19 teams involving 134 runners and came away with a fourth place team finish.
Junior captains Luke Swanson and Sebastian Michael both earned state meet qualifier status, even though a state meet will not be held this year. Swanson was second and Michael eighth. They also earned All-State Academic honors.
“These two young men have really stepped up in this season of uncertainty,” said coach Kirk Swanson. “This would have been Luke’s third trip to State, where he placed 11th last year.”
Next came junior Joe Winters (26), eighth-grader Mark Swanson (32), sophomore Will Hutchinson (39), senior Josh Prigge (55) and junior Matt Westrich (86).
“We were so proud of the boys to have earned a spot in the fastest of six heats,” adds Hester about having four teams in each heat. “It was challenging to face a higher level of competition than we had experienced through the season of small triangulars, but it was a good way to end the season.”
The girls competed in the fourth of six heats and finished 15th of 19 teams. Sophomore Lily Winters (48) ran a breakthrough performance, notes coach Swanson.
She was followed by Amanda Calcamuggio (56), Maria Jose Plotts (68), Siena Michael (86), Sophie Prigge (105), Grace Hutchinson (106th) and Eliana Compton (112th).
