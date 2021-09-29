Area home school boys cross country wins two more invites

Based on the last two cross country meets, not only did the Northwest Nighthawk home school cross country team show it can win meets now, but there are signs for more success to come.
The Nighthawk boys captured titles at the Mora and Pierz Invitationals. At Pierz, the girls middle school team also won the title with the boys second. The varsity girls placed fourth out of 17 teams.
At Mora a week earlier, the varsity boys and girls middle school squad again won titles. The boys middle school team took second and varsity girls were sixth.
Head coach Kirk Swanson said the Pierz meet was basically a section preview, being on the section course with many of the section contenders in attendance.
“The varsity boys set another team-time record for the program,” said Swanson. “Having four guys hovering around the 17-minute mark is remarkable. And winning against much larger programs like Brainerd and St. Cloud Cathedral is a big deal. Our boys were pretty humbled by it all.”
At Pierz, senior Luke Swanson won the meet, followed by Jeremiah Gavin third, Mark Swanson fourth, Sabastian Michael seventh, Joe Winters (21), Will Hutchinson (36) and Charlie Gundale (59).
The girls set a second-fastest team-time record when placing fourth. Sophomore Lydia Myskowski was eighth, taking more time off her season best and coming within a second of her personal record.
Next came Naomi Chernyavsky (16), Siena Michael (35), Lily Winter (36), Dominica Gavin (50) and Maria Jose Potts (67). Michael missed most of last season with an injury.
The girls middle school team also was first, placing five in the top eight. The top three included Kendra Swanson, Salina Michael and Taylor Bougoine.
Leading the middle school boys team to a second place finish was Michael Westrich (8) and Noah Winters (9).
The Nighthawks also placed near the top at Mora. Team wins were by the varsity boys and middle school girls. The varsity girls took sixth place and middle school boys captured second out of 16 teams.
The boys set a team -time record involving the top five runners. Luke Swanson won another meet with his brother Mark, a ninth-grader, close behind in second. Next came Gavin (5), Michael (6), Winters (13), Hutchinson (23) and Gundale (43).
The varsity girls were paced by Myskowski in fifth, in front of Lily Winters (17), Siena Michael (22), Dominica Gavin (54 and Sophie Prigge (61).
Leading the winning middle school girls team was Kendra Swanson first, Salina Michael second, Bourgoine third, Katie Culamuggio fifth and Sonja Myskowski sixth.
Michael Westrich was fourth to pace the middle school boys to the runner-up position. Next came Liam Peterman (9), Noah Winters (15), Finley Comption (18) and Asher Zemke (23).
“Our team really competed at this meet and put a lot of heart into it,” said Swanson. “It was hard work on one of the toughest courses we run. It is a mentality that they’ll need to carry forward.”
We are at Elm Creek Park next week (Osseo hosting), which will be a highly competitive meet with several AAA programs. It will be a challenging but good experience to compete with so many fast runners.
